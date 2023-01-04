7 best Minecraft mods for mobs (2023)

Minecraft is undoubtedly a game with plenty of different mobs to interact with. However, the modding community has introduced its additions to the roster of mobs and alterations that make existing mobs more compelling.

There is a massive collection of different mods that reshape mobs or introduce new creatures in various versions of Minecraft. Even here in 2023, the top-rated mob mods are still updating, and new mods are constantly being developed. Given that players have entered a new year, it doesn't hurt to look at the best examples of mods for mobs, with 2022 coming to a close.

Minecraft mods worth exploring for mob content in 2023

1) Alex's Mobs

Raccoons added in Minecraft thanks to Alex's Mobs (Image via sbom_xela/CurseForge)

Still one of the finest examples of a mob mod in Minecraft's history, Alex's Mobs has been updated to version 1.19.3 and many other versions. Overall, 89 new mobs in the Overworld, Nether, and End are added to the game, each with their unique behaviors and respective interactions with players.

These mobs also possess their drops, allowing players to gain items and materials from new sources, so they're not simply useless additions that serve no purpose to players.

2) Ice and Fire: Dragons

A gorgon turning a zombie to stone using her gaze (Image via sbom_xela/CurseForge)

Ice and Fire: Dragons is a perfect mod for adding in-game mobs inspired by fantasy works. The mod began with adding fire and ice dragons, but it hasn't stopped there over the years.

Since 2023, Ice and Fire have added dozens of fantasy mobs, including gorgons, hippogryphs, sea serpents, and liches, to name a few. The mod is also compatible with many more mods, meaning you can combine Ice and Fire with mods like Alex's Mobs and many more additions.

3) Guard Villagers

Desert guards ready for battle in the Guard Villagers mod for Minecraft (Image via almightytallestred/CurseForge)

Villages are great for shelter and trading, but these settlements are relatively defenseless besides iron golems that can be built. It isn't uncommon for zombies to attack villagers and even convert them into zombies themselves.

The Guard Villagers mod is smaller, but it performs a very useful purpose. This mod adds well-equipped villager guards to all generated villages (except abandoned villages), further protecting them past what iron golems can do.

4) Naturalist

Naturalist brings the full breadth of our own world's wildlife to Minecraft (Image via Starfish_Studios/CurseForge)

An immersive animal-centric mob mod, Naturalist not only introduces plenty of animals that players can find in the real world (in their natural habitat biomes), but these animals also interact in a real sense with each other.

Food chains, hunters and prey, and even fully-functioning sleep cycles are based on real-world animal behaviors. Players will have to be careful with this mod, as they can just as easily become prey for some of the animals included in Naturalist.

5) Ecologics

A coconut crab rests near a sand castle in Ecologics (Image via SameDifferent/CurseForge)

While Ecologics primarily aims to overhaul Minecraft's vanilla biomes, it still adds many mobs to make biomes feel much more vibrant and alive. From coconut crabs to camels to penguins, the game's biomes feel significantly more inhabited thanks to the inclusion of some well-placed animal mobs.

Granted, this mod doesn't pack the massive number of mobs that some mods do, but the added mobs are very suitable for their environments and make exploring more immersive.

6) Blue Skies

Another mod that doesn't add a drove of new mobs, Blue Skies, is still worth checking out due to the inclusion of the mobs it does utilize. The mod adds two new dimensions complete with its unique mobs, but the biggest feature mob-wise that this mod brings is incredible bosses.

Dungeon Summoners, Alchemists, the large and wooden Starlight Crushers, and much more can be found in Blue Skies' new dungeons and structures. Boss fights can get intense and are distinct from one another.

7) The Twilight Forest

Various bosses featured in Minecraft's Twilight Forest mod (Image via goeyweegee/YouTube)

One of the most downloaded Minecraft mods in the game's history, the Twilight Forest mod does a straightforward thing but does it incredibly well. Adding a new dimension, the titular Twilight Forest is rife with new mobs, new blocks, and fearsome and unique bosses with different intriguing boss fights.

There's too much to explain when it comes to this in-depth mod, and Minecraft players will have to dive in and explore the Twilight Forest for themselves to encounter the many otherworldly creatures on their way.

