7 best Minecraft space mods (2023)

The number of Minecraft mods available is truly staggering, many of which improve the conditions, biomes, and entities in the Overworld. However, some look elsewhere, beyond the constraints of a player's home planet entirely. With the right modifications, fans can step into a space vessel and rocket off to the stars to explore what exists beyond the constraints of Earth itself.

These in-game alterations vary in size and scope, but they all share a common thread of bringing space exploration into Minecraft. Some are more oriented with technology or exploration, and others are more concerned with action and extraterrestrial entities.

If Minecraft fans are searching for a home beyond the stars, there are a few mods that they may want to give a shot first and foremost.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

7 Minecraft space mods to explore the final frontier

1) Ad Astra

The path to space isn't a simple one, but determined Minecraft players using the Ad Astra mod will find themselves rocketing beyond Earth before long. From crafting rockets to space suits to shelters designed for other planets, they will have plenty of creations to assist them in their pursuits.

Fans can venture to two different solar systems and five new astral bodies, from Earth's moon to the frigid planetoid of Glacio. With their guidebook in hand, Ad Astra players will scarcely miss roaming the Overworld for quite some time, if ever.

2) Advanced Rocketry

With a heavy dose of customization, the Advanced Rocketry mod allows fans to explore tons of planets and moons using their very own vessels.

From creating rockets to warp-capable jumpships, they can use the custom space travel interface to visit several new worlds, complete with their own resources to collect and blocks to utilize. Depending on their choice of mechanical parts, they can fine-tune their ships to their specifications, and even construct entire space stations to orbit any planet of their choosing.

If fans find a planet that isn't to their liking, they can even terraform it into something much more suitable.

3) Galacticraft

Alongside Ad Astra, Galacticraft may be one of the most storied and well-known space mods in the Minecraft community. It has been so beloved for so long that some creators have even forged new add-ons to enhance the experience.

Fans can create custom-built spaceships and assign teams in multiplayer settings. They can also set off throughout the galaxy to explore new worlds complete with otherworldly forms of life. If players want a little more action, Galacticraft even has dungeons that can be explored, looted, and battled through.

Thanks to the developer-friendly API, it also allows Minecraft modders to create new planets, ships, creatures, and even entire new galaxies and solar systems to explore.

4) Beyond Earth

With over 100 new blocks and a ton of materials Beyond Earth provides Minecraft players with everything they need to adventure through the cosmos. They can create rockets of multiple quality tiers, explore five planets/moons across two solar systems, and create shelters complete with custom oxygen atmospheres and gravity systems.

Players can also construct their own space stations and even craft suits capable of traversing the void of open space thanks to propulsion technology. Even better, when they are tired of traversing a planet or moon on foot, they can put together a rover and ride across the surface in style.

5) Space Station

If Minecraft players want to check out the wonders of space but don't necessarily want to trek across different planets, the Space Station mod is certainly one to consider.

They can use their tab key to venture to an orbital station in Earth's periphery, complete with designated rooms for leisure, work, and asteroid mining. Each of these rooms can be upgraded using new materials, and new work blocks exist to work planetary ores and metals into new gear to use in combat.

Space Station may not be as robust on the exploration side as some Minecraft mods, but it's certainly full of excellent space-related content.

6) Space Dimensions

Space Dimensions is a highly-customizable mod that leaves itself open to additional add-ons from mod creators. It has plenty of content even without the extra assistance from the Minecraft community. Players can explore well-known locations like the Moon and Mars, but also the likes of Europa, Ganymede, Io, Titan, and more.

Gamers can boost to the stars with rockets that use liquid or solid fuel, and rove the faces of planets with hoverbikes. They can also delve into seas with submarines, or simply mine a planet's surface for resources using an all-new mining rig.

In addition to creating starships and extraterrestrial bases, Minecraft players will even notice that villagers can have new space-themed professions.

7) Galaxies: Parzi's Star Wars Mod

Where most space-themed Minecraft mods see players exploring the Milky Way or adjacent star systems, Galaxies: Parzi's Star Wars Mod takes them to a long time ago in a galaxy far, far, away.

Where Mojang's Star Wars add-ons are mostly cosmetic, Parzi's mod gives fans the tools and abilities to feel at one with the Force. They can equip iconic blasters seen in the films or charge in with a lightsaber ready, travel the stars in an X-Wing, or catch a binary sunset on Tattooine.

If Minecraft fans want a full Star Wars-esque experience, this should be the first mod they check out. It may only be in Alpha, but Galaxies is a modification that will only get better over time.

