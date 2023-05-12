5 best Minecraft mods like Thaumcraft

Thaumcraft is a Minecraft mod that takes a more realistic view of how magic and the occult operate. It is based on Thaumaturgy, which involves drawing energy from the natural world to perform miraculous feats. It's a great pick when it comes to alternatives to more traditional magic mods. However, players sometimes need similar mods without explicitly using Thaumcraft.

Fortunately, there are more than a few modifications for Minecraft that are either similar to Thaumcraft or are directly inspired by it. If players are hunting for mods similar to Thaumcraft without explicitly copying it, there is a healthy collection of options to choose from.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Astral Sorcery and other great Minecraft mods that play similarly to Thaumcraft

1) Elemental Craft

Much like Thaumcraft, Element Craft is a mod that draws power from the environment. Specifically, this modification centers on energy generated from the four elements of water, fire, air, and earth. Using different methods like fusion and elemental binding, Minecraft fans can transmute stone into lava, speed their crop growth, or even improve existing vanilla enchantments.

Players won't exactly be performing miracles with a wand like in Thaumcraft. However, they'll be enacting miraculous feats that normally wouldn't be possible by manipulating the base elements of the game world.

2) Astral Sorcery

While many Thaumcraft-esque Minecraft mods are inspired by using the aspects of the natural world, Astral Sorcery is inspired by the power of stars and constellations.

Players can focus the energy of starlight to make alterations to the world and create entire shrines to align with constellations to increase their powers. New ores and items are also introduced to help players create enchantments and a Resonance Wand to influence the starlight itself.

Fortunately, this Minecraft mod features a journal item to assist players in their pursuits, so they won't have to learn by trial and error as much.

3) Forbidden and Arcanus

A mod that the developer says is directly inspired by Thaumcraft, Forbidden and Arcanus aims to introduce the mystical and occult while keeping the experience in Minecraft as holistic as possible.

Players will use a block known as the Hephaestus Forge, an upgradeable conduit, to create new items and upgrade their existing gear. They also have access to the Clibano, which can be used similarly to a furnace block but offers the opportunity to improve the overall results and resources gained through the use of collected souls.

It may be a bit more arcane than some Thaumcraft fans are used to, but F&A is still a great Minecraft mod that at least deserves a try.

4) ProjectE

A rewrite of the Minecraft mod Equivalent Exchange, ProjectE is a mod centered on the concept of alchemy, which isn't too far removed from the Thaumaturgy introduced in Thaumcraft.

Players can access new tools and items created through the use of Energy-Matter Covalence or EMC. It's also possible to break down existing items and matter into EMC, which can be considered the lifeblood of the mod in many respects.

Fans can create new trinkets and gadgets through the use of their handy transmutation table and vastly improve their abilities as they adventure through the world.

5) Theurgy

Another great alchemy mod, Theurgy is similar to Thaumcraft as well as Elemental Craft and ProjectE. Through the transmutation and replication of matter found in the game world, players can manipulate chemicals and compounds like salt, mercury, and salt to create powerful artifacts.

However, it should be noted that this mod takes heavy balance considerations into account, so players shouldn't expect to create items that make them absurdly overpowered.

Theurgy is all about using the classical concepts of alchemy to improve the overall gameplay experience. However, it may be more on the technological side than the magical side in most situations. Regardless, this mod is certainly worth a try for those with a more realistic bent toward the idea of alchemy and performing unexpected feats.

