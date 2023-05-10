7 best Minecraft 1.19 mods for new gameplay features 

Minecraft has many features and gameplay mechanics, but it can't meet the interests of every player in the community. Fortunately, where Mojang misses the mark, a robust amount of modders are there to provide these features. Mods, large and small, improve the world's beloved sandbox game in one way or another, and this includes entirely new aspects of gameplay to appreciate.

The proper mod for a player to add features will come down to what that player desires. The good news is that there are so many great mods out there. Minecraft fans certainly don't lack options.

If Minecraft lovers are searching for some great mods that add gameplay features worth trying out, more than a few picks come to mind.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

7 Minecraft mods that add great new gameplay features

1) JourneyMap

Minecraft is a game that may already technically have a map, but the in-game map items aren't exactly the best way to keep track of where a player's located. This is precisely what JourneyMap aims to fix, adding a new minimap feature that allows players to keep much better track of themselves and the world and structures around them. Even better, players can open and expand their minimap to chart courses, mark points of interest, and much more.

Put plainly, JourneyMap is a problematic mod to deactivate once players have gotten used to its usefulness.

2) Waystones

There are plenty of ways to travel in Minecraft, but even the speediest options can sometimes be a bit slow. Considering the massive size of a given world seed in this sandbox game, sometimes players need an instant means of travel. Sure, there are commands to teleport, but some fans don't want to use cheats. This is what the Waystones mod sets out to fix, allowing players to craft and place the titular waystones, which create an interlinked network of fast travel points between them.

Even better, various items allow players to travel to waystones with a rechargeable gem or recall the last stone they used, so there's no need to memorize the location of every waystone in a player's ever-expanding network.

3) Create

If Minecraft fans feel industrious and love forming technological marvels, the Create mod allows them to do so without learning to become a master redstone engineer. The mod introduces new tools, items, and blocks that can lead players to create automated technology to handle large and small tasks. In many respects, the limit is the player's creativity with the mechanical inventions they can construct.

In short, Create introduces technological gameplay that Mojang likely never envisioned.

4) Carry On

Sure, Minecraft players can technically "carry" blocks and items by placing them in their inventory, but being able to carry most objects physically is still a pipe dream in the vanilla version of the game. Carry On is a surprisingly helpful and simple gameplay mod, as it allows players to pick up blocks, items, and even mobs and move about with them. Then, once players find a nice spot, they can set down whatever they're carrying.

It may not seem intuitive initially, but this mod cuts down on inventory management and makes decorating and moving mobs incredibly easy.

5) Ars Nouveau

Magical creatures and objects have been a part of Minecraft for years, but real-deal magic has mostly been left off the menu outside of enchanting. Fortunately, Ars Nouveau is a one-stop magic mod that sees fans casting and crafting custom spells, summoning minions to assist them, performing rituals, and even creating magical artifacts to enhance their abilities.

Compared to the standard enchanting that vanilla Minecraft provides, Ars Nouveau brings genuine magical gameplay features into the mainstream.

6) Serene Seasons

The time of day passes in Minecraft, and there are undoubtedly many biomes to explore, but many players have pointed out that one prominent feature has been lacking: seasons. The passage of time heralds the changing of the weather, and the decay and rebirth of life, and many fans have yearned for seasons in the sandbox game for years. Fortunately, the Serene Seasons mod delivers this exact gameplay feature.

Serene Seasons allow the passage of time to change the seasons, leading to new weather in biomes that generally wouldn't receive it. Temperatures vary, and some crops improve their growth rates during certain seasons. This mod even works with most of the most beloved biome addition mods, expanding the natural world of Minecraft as a whole.

7) Corpse

Minecraft's death mechanic can be a pain unless players deactivate it. Losing items upon death can often lead to a race to return to the spot a player died at in the hope that their items haven't de-spawned. If fans don't want to use commands or settings to keep their inventory upon death, they can use the Corpse mod instead. This mod adds a new feature that places a player's corpse where they died, allowing them to retrieve all their goodies once they find the corpse.

Additionally, players will notice that corpses that have sat around for some time will turn into skeletons, informing them how old certain corpses are if the players have died multiple times.

