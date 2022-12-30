Minecraft player hilariously dies in a chicken farm 

Chicken farms in Minecraft come in many forms, but one such design is economical and effective. It focuses on cramming as many chickens into a one-block space as possible, which will initiate the game's code to kill excess chickens. Still, this method can also kill any other entities in the space.

Unfortunately, one Minecraft Redditor by the name of Tim_TM42 found out this fact in an unfortunate and hilarious way. On a friend's server, Tim used eggs to spawn multiple chickens but then fell into the chicken farm and was killed off by the entity culling present in the one-block space. Tim remarked in his Reddit post, "I don't know if I should laugh or cry."

The unfortunate occurrence was worth a laugh, and commenters in the Minecraft Reddit post shared their thoughts.

Minecraft's Subreddit Reacts to Tim_TM42's Unfortunate Chicken Farm Death

An automated chicken farm with a closed roof may have helped Tim_TM42 (Image via Benry/YouTube)

In response to Tim_TM42's video, the Minecraft community on the official subreddit had more than a few jokes and reactions to offer. While plenty of players felt for Tim's misfortune, they decided to help with a bit of humor to dull the pain of dying on a chicken farm. Some players were also confused with the seemingly unexplainable death, as this phenomenon only occurs in the Java Edition of the game.

Other players joked that the chickens were clearly at fault for Tim's unexpected death. Some also noted that Tim's character was using diamond gear, which now belongs to the chickens by right.

On the sympathetic side of things, some Minecraft players remarked that they'd seen the same fate befall them before. They recommended using the tried and true tactic of chicken farming, which involves closing off the top of the chicken area with a fence post, slab, or similar block. This way, players don't accidentally fall into places where entities are culled, and untimely deaths don't occur.

Hopefully, this video by Tim_TM42 becomes a cautionary tale for other players interested in utilizing the entity cramming design for chicken farming. Though the technique doesn't exactly work on Bedrock Edition, players on Minecraft: Java Edition will be happy to learn from Tim's mistake. Indeed, Tim will also be wary of building and moving around his chicken farm in the future.

Death in Minecraft can be brutal when it happens seemingly out of nowhere, especially if players lose their world because of it, like in Hardcore Mode. However, the good news is that Tim_TM42 was playing on a friend's survival server, so he'll respawn. Even better, the farm's hopper should be able to collect his items dropped upon death and funnel them into the nearby storage chest. Luckily for Tim, his farm saved him from having to backtrack too far and recollect his items before they despawn.

All in all, this particular in-game death was relatively painless, and it taught an essential lesson for players who weren't aware of entity cramming and culling.

