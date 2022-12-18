5 best food farms for beginners in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft has a wide variety of food items, some of which can be made even better by cooking them. Eating from time to time is vital in Minecraft because doing different tasks will deplete the player's hunger levels. If the player's hunger bar is at zero, they will start losing half a heart of health every four seconds.

As players need to eat a lot, manually farming food items can get annoying. Therefore, the best thing to do is create automatic or semi-automatic farms that will do most of the work.

Food farms for beginners in Minecraft 1.19

Since Minecraft has many different food items, the community has created various farm designs that more or less automate the process of acquiring food items. While many designs are complicated, and a few older ones do not work on the latest version of the game.

Here are some of the best food items that beginners can create in their early days in Minecraft 1.19:

5) Fully automatic villager crop farm

This crop farm design has a farmer villager that plants and harvests the items. Having villagers makes this farm fully automatic.

Once the villager's inventory is full, it tries to give its items to another, but those items are collected by a hopper instead and stores those items in chests.

4) Automatic cow farm

Cow farm is one of the oldest Minecraft farm designs that still works. This simple farm keeps many cows in one place, where the player needs to breed them. The baby cows being born are then separated from the adults.

Once the baby cows grow up, players can press a button to kill them using lava. As the cows die from burning, they drop steak instead of raw beef, which is then stored automatically in the farm's storage.

This is a great food farm because steaks are an excellent food item in Minecraft, as they restore quite a bit of the player's hunger levels (four drumsticks in the game).

3) Automatic chicken farm

The chicken farm design is quite similar to the cow farm, however, it does require a few basic redstone items. Players have to lure chickens into the cow farm and breed them like the cow farm.

The chickens then lay eggs, collected by a hopper and passed out by a dispenser. The baby chickens that are born eventually grow up, and then players can kill them at the push of a button. Since the farm uses lava to kill the chickens, players get cooked chicken instead of raw food.

2) Sweet berries farm

Sweet berries are naturally found in the taiga biome and its snowy version. Once players have a few sweet berries, they can create this amazing and simple farm. The sweet berry farm uses a fox to harvest the sweet berries, which are then collected by rails and a minecart with hopper collection system.

The only problem with sweet berries in Minecraft is that they do not restore many hunger points. However, having a lot of it solves the issue.

1) Dispenser-based wheat farm

Wheat seeds are one of the easiest items to obtain in Minecraft, as players can do it by simply punching grass. Unlike the previously mentioned crop farm design, this one does not use a villager.

It uses dispensers with water buckets. Water runs over the crops and breaks them when pushed out of the dispensers. Players can then collect the crops and plant more seeds.

It may not seem like the ideal way to farm crops, but it is a lot better than manually harvesting each crop on a farm. The collected wheat can then be used to create bread.

