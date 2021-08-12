How to get diamond armor from villagers in Minecraft

Diamond armor is something that every player hopes to have in Minecraft. After Netherite, diamond armor is the next strongest type of armor. It is also needed to upgrade items to Netherite.

Players can craft diamond armor using 24 diamonds for a full set, or players can find it as loot located around the Minecraft world. Sometimes, players can also get diamond armor from villagers.

There are specific steps that players will need to take in order to acquire diamond armor from a villager. They can't just walk up to a villager and trade diamond armor on the first try.

Players can trade items with villagers for a number of cool things. Not every villager will trade with the player for armor. Some villagers will trade leather armor, but it takes a little while to get a villager to trade diamond armor.

In the below article, players will learn how to get diamond armor by trading with villagers in Minecraft!

Steps to get diamond armor in Minecraft

Armorer

Armorer villager (Image via Minecraft)

Jobsite block: Blast Furnace

The armorer villager is who players need to go to if they would like to get diamond armor. This villager has five different levels: Novice, Apprentice, Journeyman, Expert, and Master.

Players will be able to trade for diamond gear only when they reach "Expert" level. Expert and Master are the levels where players can trade items for diamond armor.

For a pair of enchanted diamond leggings, it will cost the player anywhere between 19-33 emeralds. Enchanted diamond boots and an enchanted diamond helmet cost around 13-27 emeralds each. Lastly, an enchanted diamond chestplate will cost the player 21-35 emeralds.

Leggings and boots can be traded at Expert level, however helmets and chest plates can only be traded at Master level. Players will need to collect a lot of emeralds in order to make this trade.

How to level up a trade

Leveling up a trade (Image via Minecraft)

In order to level up a trade, players will need to trade with a villager multiple times. Each villager will start at the Novice level and will gain XP to upgrade every time the player trades with them.

Trading until the villagers' trading bar is full will unlock the next level of trade. When a player trades with a villager, both the villager and the player gain experience.

Players can receive a large amount of emeralds by farming coal and trading it with the villager continuously. If a trade for coal does not open up, players can break the workstation to make the villager available again, then replace it until a coal trade opens up.

Since emeralds are extremely rare in Minecraft, they are harder to find. Players can use the coal method to farm a ton of emeralds to save time instead of searching for them.

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by Allan Mathew