Top 5 rarest deaths in Minecraft

Dying in Minecraft is not that big of a deal for survival mode players compared to hardcore mode players. This is because in hardcore mode when a player dies, they do not spawn again. When a player dies, all items are dropped and most of the XP is lost.

Mobs are also affected by a death in the same way as players in Minecraft. Burning from lava while mining for diamonds or exploring caves is one of the most common ways of dying in the game.

Rare ways of dying in Minecraft

5) Trying to hurt the armor stand

Death message when the player trtes to hurt the armor stand (Image via Minecraft)

Armor stands are items that can be placed above a block and can hold the player's armor. But when it has any type of armor with thorns enchantment, the player can take damage from it and die if they try to attack.

This is very uncommon because most players do not try to attack an armor stand holding a piece of armor with thorns enchantment.

4) Walked into the danger zone

Skeletons are annoying (Image via Minecraft)

Dying from a hostile mob is not uncommon in Minecraft, but walking into a danger zone due to a mob and dying is rare. This happens when a player is pushed on a magma block because of a mob's attack, and they die due to taking damage from the block.

3) Death from fireworks while fighting

Players commonly use fireworks to fly around in a Minecraft world with the elytra. However, when a firework is crafted with a firework star, it will explode at a certain point after being launched. A player can take damage from an exploding firework if they are in its vicinity and die.

"<player> went off with a bang whilst fighting <player/mob>" is the death message shown when a player dies from an exploding firework when fighting a mob or another player.

2) Poked to death while fighting the Ender dragon

Ender dragon in the game (Image via pulseheadlines)

Ender dragon is a boss mob in Minecraft that can be found in the end dimension. Players can enter the end dimension by locating the stronghold and going through the end portal.

"/<player> was poked to death by a sweet berry bush whilst trying to escape Ender Dragon" is the death message displayed when the player dies from sweet berries when fighting or running away from the Ender Dragon. This is almost impossible to happen as sweet berries do not grow in the end.

1) Getting squished while fighting

Too many chickens at one place (Image via u/LordFarkey on Reddit)

Entity cramming is a game rule where if too many entities are standing at the same block, the extra entities start dying. The game rule for the maximum number of entities per block is 24 but it can be changed using commands.

When the player takes damage from another player or a mob and then stands on a block where the number of mobs present is 24, they will start taking suffocation damage and die eventually. The death message displayed when this happens <player> was squashed by <player/mob>.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Gautham Balaji