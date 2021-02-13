Death in Minecraft is inevitable. Players will eventually face this predicament in the game.

Minecraft contains no shortage of frustration, and some frustrations are more common than others. This article discusses the five common ways to die in the game.

Top 5 common deaths in Minecraft

#5 - Gravel/Sand

Careful... (Image via Minecraft)

Who would've thought a block could be so dangerous? Be careful around any floating sand/gravel in Minecraft. If the player breaks a block or places a torch on a big patch of gravel or sand, there's a good chance that it will fall and potentially bury them alive.

To avoid this embarrassing fate, avoid standing on gravel or sand, and ensure none is above the character.

#4 - Drowning

Follow the light! (Image via Minecraft)

The picture above is a sight no Minecraft player ever wants to see. Drowning is quite a common death as new players don't realize how fast they run out of oxygen. One feels helpless while running out of air bubbles.

To avoid this breathtaking fate, understand how fast the air bubbles deplete.

#3 - Mobs

A Creeper howls at the moon... (Image via Minecraft)

One of the most common deaths for new players is Mobs. If unfamiliar with the term, Mobs are the creepy guys seen only at night time. They lurk in the shadows and wait for an unsuspecting player to victimize.

Although more experienced Crafters will cite the Creeper (shown above) as a common predator. But each mob has its own strengths, although most are formidable.

To avoid this terrifying death, try getting full Iron Armor.

#2 - Fall Damage

Don't look down! (Image via Minecraft)

Fall Damage is unfortunately a widespread death for even the most battle-hardened Crafters. Whether off a mountain or a building, players will undoubtedly pay their fair share of the fall tax.

Ravines are another common source of Fall Damage deaths as they are hidden until it's too late. Ravines will look like giant cracks in the ground, but descend them with great care. Ravines are often combined with water, and lava falls as well.

To avoid this unwanted descent, be aware of the surroundings.

#1 - Lava

So close, yet so far... (Image via Minecraft)

Lava is, by far, the most dangerous substance in Minecraft. This is deadly even with the strongest armor. Whether in the Nether, or an underground pit, Lava has no mercy.

Not only will the player die, but all of their items will be incinerated within milliseconds after death. Some Crafters do not fear Fall Damage, but all Crafters fear Lava.

To avoid a smouldering defeat, avoid going near Lava unless necessary. If one must, it is advised to carry a water bucket.