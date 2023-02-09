How does weather work in Minecraft?

A key mechanic in the world of Minecraft is its weather system. Thanks to this, a variety of different weathers can be experienced, including rain and snow, which can affect your character's activities.

It's important to be aware of the weather when you're playing Minecraft, as it can have a major impact on how your character will progress. For example, rainy weather can make it difficult to see resources while snow can slow down movement.

Moreover, there are several items and blocks that only appear in certain weather conditions, such as snowballs and ice blocks. Knowing when and where these items spawn is essential to successfully completing a level of Minecraft. As such, understanding the weather system is of great importance for anyone interested in playing the sandbox title competently.

How does the weather system work in Minecraft?

The weather system provides a dynamic experience, as it's unpredictable and constantly changing. Clearly, this adds an additional element of excitement to the game and encourages players to make changes to their strategies as they explore the world.

The unpredictability of weather keeps gameplay fresh, giving players a different adventure every time they join in on the fun.

Different types of weather in Minecraft

Minecraft has four different types of weather, each with its own unique impact on the game. Presently, these include rain, thunderstorms, snow, and clear weather.

Interestingly, rain can cause crops to grow faster in the game. Thunderstorms usually bring along a high probability of lightning, which can cause significant damage to player builds.

On the other hand, snow has a calming and serene feel, but players can potentially get stuck in powdered snow without the appropriate footwear. A clear sky offers players much better visibility and makes it easier to spot enemies at great distances.

Keeping all of this in mind, players can understand how to use weather to their advantage and make the most out of their time in the game.

Rain

Rain is the most common type of weather in the game and can be found in both temperate and cold biomes. When it starts to rain in Minecraft, the light level of the area is reduced to 12, even in the middle of the day.

Additionally, rain is capable of extinguishing fires, which means that mobs who generally catch on fire during the day will no longer be burning. This makes it dangerous to go out, even in the daytime.

Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms are much rarer than rain and bring with them additional dangerous conditions. During thunderstorms, there's a high chance of lightning strikes, which can cause fires and provide a temporary boost to mob spawns.

This is because, even at noon during a normal Minecraft day, the light level will be reduced to just 5, making mobs spawn much easier. In addition to dangerous mobs spawning, players can also be struck by lightning, which can cause 3 1/2 hearts worth of damage and potentially set the character on fire.

Furthermore, when lightning strikes certain mobs, they will change. For instance, creepers will become charged creepers and villagers will turn to witches.

Snow

Snow is found exclusively in cold biomes like taigas or icy mountains, where it will blanket the ground with a layer of white powdery snowflakes and create a peaceful atmosphere that's perfect for exploration.

In Minecraft, snow is not just a cosmetic feature, as it can be used to craft snow blocks, which can be used when creating snow golems. One of the most unique features of snow is that it can be melted by torches and campfires.

Clear

The final type of weather is a clear sky, which means that there's no precipitation falling from the sky. In such weather, light levels will be normal (up to 15), offering peak visibility. Hostile mobs such as zombies will burn in the sunlight and players need not worry about being struck by lightning.

How to use commands for different weather in Minecraft

Knowing how to use the various weather mechanics in Minecraft can help improve your gaming experience. For example, it adds an additional layer of difficulty by introducing thunderstorms and other challenging conditions. Fortunately, it's easy to change the weather in Minecraft with the help of a few commands.

To get started, players simply need to open the console and type in one of the following commands:

/weather rain [<duration>]

/weather snow [<duration>]

/weather thunder [<duration>]

/weather clear [<duration>]

When specifying the number for the duration, players should keep in mind that the number they enter in place of the word "duration" will be reflected in seconds. This means typing /weather clear [<60>] will make it so that players can have clear weather for one minute.

With this information in hand, players can easily control the weather in their worlds and have fun with the different weather conditions that are available in-game.

