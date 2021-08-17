5 things players didn't know about rain in Minecraft

Rain is widely known as one of the most annoying features in Minecraft. Many players hate it so much that they will use commands to stop it as soon as it begins. While this is understandable, these players are likely unaware of some of the great benefits that rain provides.

It is true that rain provides multiple benefits that most players overlook. Rain also comes with a ton of mechanics that are mostly unknown to much of the Minecraft playerbase. Players should be aware of these game mechanics if they want to make the most out of their time.

5 facts that players didn't know about rain in Minecraft

5) Riptide Enchantment

Flying in the rain (Image via bugs.mojang)

Riptide is an enchantment for the Trident that allows players to travel extremely efficiently in water. When the player throws the trident, they will travel with it.

Many players are unaware that this enchantment works during the rain, which means that players can basically fly through the sky as long as it is still raining.

To prevent death, players should wear either feather falling boots or potion of slow falling.

4) Rain extinguises Fire

Rain in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

Rain also extinguishes most types of fires, including flaming arrows. However, it does not extinguish lit campfires, netherrack, or magma blocks.

This effect also transfers to mobs, as rain will extinguish any mob being burnt in the daylight. Thus, hostile mobs will be able to survive during the day in a rainstorm, which may pose issues for unsuspecting players.

3) Axolotls

Axolotls (Image via cgtrader)

Most players may not know that axolotls can live indefinitely on land when exposed to rain.

Minecraft players who have always wanted to take their axolotl on a walk will finally be able to -- as long as they wait for the rain.

One can imagine utilizing this mechanic to create an above-water axolotl village.

2) Conduit Power

Conduit in Minecraft (Image via bugs.mojang)

Conduit power is also transferred through the rain.

For those unaware, a conduit is a structure built by the player that provides a multitude of different buffs. These buffs include: water breathing, nightvision, and haste.

Rain will allow the player to receive all of these buffs without being in the same body of water.

1) Not from clouds?

Gray sky (Image via minecraftforum)

Most players will probably just assume that rain is dropped from the clouds above the Overworld, however this is not true.

Rain actually falls from above the clouds. Notch has explained that the gray above the clouds during a storm is the source of the rain, acting as an upper layer of clouds.

The relaxing YouTube video above is ten hours of the Minecraft rain noise combined with vanilla music. This video is almost certain to bring back memories from the old days of Minecraft.

