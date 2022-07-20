8 best space mods for Minecraft 1.19 update

While many Minecraft players have explored and built their worlds over the years, some have looked to the stars.

The game's modding community has provided players with the ability to explore space, planets and the stars themselves.

With so many space mods available, it can be tricky to pick the right one for a player's taste. Additionally, many space mods are yet to be updated for Minecraft 1.19, somewhat complicating the matter.

Players can find a great list of space mods for version 1.19 below that should suit their desire to explore the reaches of space and beyond.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The Space Age Mod, Space Astronomy Pack and 6 other awesome space mods to enjoy in Minecraft's The Wild Update

1) Space Dimensions

The surface of the moon in Space Dimensions (Image via captaintenneal81/CurseForge)

Space Dimensions is a Minecraft modpack available for both Forge and Fabric. It provides players with the ability to travel to the moon, Mars and many other aspects of the solar system.

Players can create rockets, hoverbikes, submarines, cloud shuttles and even mining units to collect resources from other planets. However, players will need to make their planetary habitations survivable, which is exactly where the player-crafted life support systems come in.

Using these systems, players can create breathable environments for a long-term stay on other planets without the need to constantly roam about in a spacesuit.

2) Futurepack Mod

A research lab in Futurepack (Image via Mcenderdragon/CurseForge)

This particular Minecraft modpack offers plenty of things a player can utilize to depart to the many worlds of the cosmos.

Players can create research labs to unlock new technology, ultimately leading them to create a spacecraft and explore the stars. This spaceship can be completely customized and further upgraded through the use of the research function.

The pack also adds plenty of decorations, opportunities to automate processes and even a few tools to help them in the exploration of worlds beyond their own.

3) The Space Age Mod

A player's moon base with its own biome generation (Image via nanorover59/CurseForge)

Minecraft players can check out the Space Age mod for a very player-friendly space experience.

This modpack is somewhat simpler when it comes to creating a spacecraft and operating it to get to locations like the moon and beyond in a more straightforward fashion.

Players will also receive travel and coordinate cards, which can be used to safely navigate the ship to orbit from one planet to another. It may not be as abundant in complex mechanics as other mods, but it's an excellent mod for a more streamlined space experience.

4) Space Station

The space station's workshop area (Image via unaiortiz2/CurseForge)

For an otherworldly building project, players may want to give the Space Station mod a look.

By pressing the tab key, players can be transported to an orbital station located around their world. However, to do so, they'll need to craft a pass in order to be given access.

Once there, players can upgrade the three main areas of the station: the work area, the room area and the asteroid area.

The work area possesses high-tech work blocks that players won't find in their world. The room area is for habitation and decoration. The asteroid area allows players to catch asteroids and mine them for space-age materials to create new gear.

5) Beyond Earth

Official art for Beyond Earth (Image via Minecraftings)

One of the most well-produced Minecraft mods for space travel, Beyond Earth has been updated over several years through multiple versions of the game.

Like many mods of its kind, Beyond Earth allows players to manufacture spacecraft and space stations, leading them to explore the moon, Mercury and Mars.

While that may not sound like a particularly large number of options, each planet is very fleshed out compared to many mods. For example, players on the moon can encounter a new type of alien living on its surface.

6) SpaceCraft

A player exploring Mars in SpaceCraft (Image via CapCreeperGR/CurseForge)

A relatively new mod centered around space, SpaceCraft allows players to build both small and large spaceships to exit their home planet. At the moment, it's possible to use this ship to explore the surface of the moon and Mars. This is fairly limited at the moment, but this mod is still growing and being developed.

If enough players support the project, who knows how immense it may become one day in the future? At the very least, the mod is worth looking into if other space mods aren't quite suiting a player's taste.

7) Space Astronomy Pack

A shuttle's art in the Space Astronomy mod (Image via MinecraftRed)

A complete modpack for space lovers, Space Astronomy has plenty to offer. Not only does this pack combine multiple space-related mods, but it also includes texture packs to truly immerse Minecraft players in the allure of the galaxy.

Furthermore, the pack provides a quest book to guide players in their travels and help them begin their journey into the stars. Before they know it, players will have left the confines of Earth and set out to the reaches of space, full of adventure and new discoveries.

8) Galacticraft 3

Art for the Galacticraft mod (Image via Micdoodle8/MinecraftRed)

One of the finest mods for space travel, Galacticraft was recently updated for Minecraft version 1.19.

In addition to creating shuttles and space stations, players can explore brand new planets complete with their own dungeons. Furthermore, the mod comes with an API, meaning developers can add in their own planets and solar systems.

As a result, players can find a ton of additional mods compatible with Galacticraft, enhancing this already remarkably impressive mod even further.

