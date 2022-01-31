5 best Minecraft decorations using armor stands

Armor stands in Minecraft are special items on which players can place and showcase their armor. However, over the years, players have found creative ways to use the item to make beautiful decorations.

To make an armor stand, players will need six sticks and one smooth stone slab. The armor stand is a special type of item because it can be moved freely, and any block or item can go through it. Hence, players have come up with creative ways to use the item for decorations in a build.

Top 5 Minecraft decorations using armor stands

5) Armor showcase

Armor showcase inside glass (Image via Minecraft)

Though the primary function of the stand is to showcase the armor, players can step it up and close the armor stand in glass blocks. They can use pistons to simply push the glass blocks towards the stand to trap it inside the glass blocks.

4) Small Campfire

Small campfire with torch (Image via Minecraft)

The game has a campfire which players can craft and use, but players can also make a custom small campfire with the help of torch and armor stands. They will have to dig a hole and drop multiple armor stands to make a circular shape, they can then push a grass block down and place a torch on top of the block.

3) Large Potted Plant

Potted plant with armor stands (Image via Minecraft)

Although, players can use normal fences and place tree leaves to make a simple small plant, they can also use armor stands to make an even more beautiful potted plant. Players can place the stands in a hole and then place a log block and a fence from the piston. Finally they can put leaves on the fence to create a potted plant.

2) Helmet on Crafting Table

Helmet decoration on Crafting table (Image via Sportskeeda)

If players want to decorate their crafting tables in their bases, they can do so by placing helmets on an armor stand. Players can dig a hole and place snow sheets to fill the hole to an appropriate height. Then, they can place the stand with the helmet and push a crafting table into the stand so that the helmet will look like it is on the table.

1) Cushions on Couch

Cushions on couch (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players can make a couch with the help of stair blocks, but they can also add cushions to them with the help of armor stands. Players will need to make the couch one block high, then make a two block deep hole in the surface to position the stands and place a helmet which will become the cushion. Finally, all the couch blocks can be pushed down to the ground with pistons.

