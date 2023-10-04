10 Best Minecraft Bedrock Servers in 2023 

One of the most integral aspects of Minecraft is the multiplayer game mode. It makes the game a social hub for players worldwide, as they can share experiences and even engage in battles and other game modes. Minecraft servers are specially built to provide these experiences in a multiplayer setting. Joining a server requires three essentials: a stable internet connection, an IP address, and a Port number.

That said, let us look at the ten best servers to extract the best multiplayer experiences in Minecraft Bedrock edition.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best servers for Minecraft Bedrock Edition in 2023

1) The Cavern-Survival

IP Address: mc.thecavern.net

mc.thecavern.net Port:19132

The Cavern Survival is a server specially designed to create a friendly and social atmosphere within the community. When players load into this server, they will be welcomed with the sight of a beautiful-looking lobby.

This SMP server has a rounded form of landscape, and the players will have access to different regions instantly. All they need to do is enable the compass, and they can embark upon an adventure like never before.

2) HyperLands

IP Address: play.hyperlandsmc.net

play.hyperlandsmc.net Port: 19132

This server features a variety of mini-games inside its realm. Upon loading into the HyperLands server, players will be greeted by various NPCs that will guide them into the respective game modes.

Various games such as SkyWars, BedWars, TheBridge, Duels, and UHC Meetup are included here. This indicates the server is a cluster of PvP-based game modes. It also gets frequent updates, keeping the experience renewed and enjoyable for Minecraft players.

3) Mystic Craft

IP Address: mystic-craft.net

mystic-craft.net Port: 19132

This is another great server for PvP survival but from a role-playing perspective. As players load into Mystic Craft, they will be welcomed by a lobby full of NPCs that will serve as guides and take them to the destination of their choice.

As mentioned previously, this server features a PvP Faction-based survival game mode which is engulfed in a world full of mysteries. Players can build a base and protect it or invade others. The server can also be played cross-platform with Minecraft's Java edition.

4) Crafters MC

IP Address: play.craftersmc.net

play.craftersmc.net Port: 19132

Crafters MC is an all-in-one mini-game server similar to HyperLands. It features mini-games such as Skyblocks, SkyWars, and Bedwars. Players will join in with a compass which they can use to select their desired game mode.

The seamless experience can help them easily navigate between different game modes. The server also features a Skyblock menu for recipes, crafting tables, quests, traders, and much more.

5) Pokebedrock

IP address: play.pokebedrock.com

play.pokebedrock.com Port: 19132

This server brings delight to all the fans of Pokémon in Minecraft. It introduced about 213 different Pokémons, a trading system, a PvP mode, stats, Pokémon evolution, and more.

When players join the Pokebedrock server, they will have a starter Pokémon list from which they can select one. Each Pokémon will have unique attributes, which will complement everything this server has to offer. All these features make Pokebedrock an extremely immersive and enthralling experience.

6) NetherGames

IP address: play.nethergames.org

play.nethergames.org Port: 19132

NetherGames is one of the most adventurous of its kind, bringing several game modes such as Battle Royale, Bedwars, Block Hunt, Build Battle, Duels, Factions, Murder Mystery, SkyWars, and Soccer.

One can also join the Creative servers and lead a peaceful Minecraft gameplay. Players can dive into PvP action, build fights, block hunts, and much more in this server. NetherGames' creative game modes make it extremely alluring and worth exploring.

7) Legends SMP

IP Address: legendssmp.us

legendssmp.us Port:19132

Available to both Java and the Bedrock edition, the Legends SMP is a survival-based Minecraft server that is a perfect amalgamation between vanilla gameplay and pandemonium.

This server features aspects such as factions, customized items, and bosses. As players log in, they will be welcomed with a spectacular lobby that contains numerous rewards, NPC, and a PvP.

8) ZedarMC

IP address: mp.zedarmc.com

mp.zedarmc.com Port: 19132

ZedarMC is another amazing SMP server for Minecraft which is available for both Bedrock and Java editions. It brings game modes such as Survival, Earth, and Lifesteal SMPs, where players will face numerous challenges and find adventures to embark upon.

This server also features other game modes, such as Oneblock, Skyblock, and Prison, which are yet to be introduced. On top of that, ZedarMC is extremely player-friendly, supporting cross-play and even virtual reality.

9) FallenTech

IP Address: play.fallentech.io

play.fallentech.io Port: 19132

FallenTech is a great server to explore for individuals who want to avoid bustling crowds in one space. It offers game modes such as Skyblock, Factions, KitPvP, and Prison game modes.

This seamless server caps the player count to 100, thereby preventing overpopulation; this reduces any form of lag and other issues that one generally encounters. Essentially, this server is ideal for those who seek a chill and have a laid-back experience.

10) Jackpot MC

IP Address: bedrock.jackpotmc.com

bedrock.jackpotmc.com Port: 19132

As a server, Jackpot MC aims to provide an extremely friendly and wholesome experience to players. It engages them in a balanced survival gameplay full of challenges and excitement. The server features a variety of game modes, such as Prison, LifeSteal, Earth, Roleplay, PvP, and KitPvP.

The LifeSteal game mode is one of the most rejoiced and entertaining modes available on this server. Players can steal each other’s health by killing them. The wide range of unique game modes and styles available ensures a seamless experience for players who wish to experience them.