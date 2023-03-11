5 best Minecraft SMP servers in 2023

For individuals holding Minecraft in high esteem, it is common knowledge that one may engage in the game singularly or with others. Although playing alone has benefits, the perks of participating alongside companions cannot be disregarded. This said, an abundance of multiplayer servers provides gamers access to distinctive social dynamics while preserving their desired method of gameplay.

We have gathered what we believe are some top-tier multiplayer servers and sorted them based on the distinctive features they offer, along with feedback from other enthusiasts through ratings and reviews alike.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

HavenCraft and 4 other Minecraft SMP servers make for tons of entertainment

5) PurpleOre

IP address: purpleore.net

PurpleOre is one of the best SMP servers (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft survival PvP server PurpleOre has a unique twist to it. Since the inception of the sandbox survival game, the operations run by a responsible and dedicated group of administrators and moderators have been woven into the game's cultural fabric, giving credence to the idea that your engagement with our server will be both entertaining and impartially protected.

Even as the map undergoes beta testing, it stands out among the plethora of SMP servers with its extraordinary features and unparalleled functionalities yet to be seen in any other server. Despite many well-established ones running for years (and some even longer than PurpleOre), this particular server offers a unique feature: players can assist with forming its future by providing input and ideas via surveys on their website or Discord.

This server offers the option to set up stores and your black market, and the economics on this server is simply remarkable. Gamers can exchange stocks on the server's player-owned stores and participate in a fully functional stock market! Rarely will you come across a server that boasts of a great plugin akin to this one.

This server is constantly bustling with diverse players contributing to an exceptional community atmosphere. You will have countless opportunities to socialize and make acquaintances, especially if you are new to the platform. A gracious host always exists willing to extend their hospitality by giving you a server tour.

Average player count: 500-2500

4) CraftYourTown

IP address: mc.craftyourtown.com

CraftYourTown is a fantastic Minecraft server (Image via Mojang)

CraftYourTown remains an established Minecraft SMP server with a long-standing presence. It boasts a vibrant community, providing ample opportunities to establish new friendships. Additionally, the servers' balance between PvP and PvE adds to its thrilling gameplay experience as users engage in different activities. The staff members are available round-the-clock for assistance or clarification concerning any issues during gaming sessions; their unfailing support is truly commendable!

For individuals who appreciate creating their town and farm or want to hang out with friends, CraftYourTown is a terrific server. It grants you a wide range of creative autonomy about the aesthetics of your municipality, ranging from its size and layout to the kind of structures that may be built.

CraftYourTown distinguishes itself from other servers with a plethora of bespoke plugins and unique features that are sure to catch the eye. The personnel overseeing this server have earned high praise, continuously delivering fresh updates while integrating novel incentives and provisions into the mix. Below lies a list containing some notable elements about CraftYourTown's domain.

Player-based Economy

Custom Items and abilities

Dynmap Live Map (Virtual Map)

Custom Mobs (Custom Mobs will roam the wild!)

Custom Enchantments

Player Warps and advertising slots

Custom Texture/Resource Pack

Custom Lottery

Custom Bank with interest (Free money!)

Balanced Economy

Balanced Jobs

Many Beautiful Towns to join

Weekly Minigame Events for in-game rewards

Average player count: 100-250

3) WildWood SMP

IP address: wildwoodsmp.com

WildWood SMP is an excellent server (Image via Mojang)

WildWood SMP is an excellent server with a great community. The staff is helpful and friendly, the plugins are well-made, and there are many different servers to choose from.

The main attraction here is their Lifesteal SMP, mainly for those who enjoy PvP (Player vs. Player). This gamemode allows you to build and progress in a survival world like any SMP. The twist is that when you kill a player, you will receive that player's loot and extra hearts for every player you slaughter.

If that isn't enough for you, explore some other worlds: such as a Simple SMP and Earth SMP; the names make what they are pretty obvious! Are you interested in a typical SMP where it's just the bare roots of the game, playing with others and making new friends? Or are you curious about playing a server with a roleplaying type of SMP where you are in a Minecraft world similar to Earth with areas labeled after countries?

Average player count: 100-200

2) CosmosMC

IP address: join.cosmosmc.org

CosmosMC is an enjoyable server (Image via Mojang)

CosmosMC is a Minecraft survival server that offers a variety of features. It has many biomes to explore, including forests and jungles. The server also has an active community, meaning you can get help with any problems you might have when playing on it.

In this Minecraft server, numerous plugins are available, bringing additional features to the game and amplifying its entertainment value. One such plugin is an auction - a system that allows you to sell or purchase items within an auction house! You have the liberty of waging a bidding war for anything you desire and then spectating live as bids roll in on-screen, a remarkable way of disposing of unwanted belongings or discovering rare resources with incredible price tags. This server prides itself on having players take charge of economy management - making it incredibly amusing to attempt and control the economy.

CosmosMC uses 1.19 world generation, making for tons of fun content and unique places to explore with your friends. You'll also be able to play and receive custom items the server developers make to keep the server new and entertaining! You must join this server if you're interested in SMP servers!

Average player count: 150-300

1) HavenCraft

IP address: play.havencraftmc.com

HavenCraft is a unique SMP server (Image via Mojang)

For those searching for a vast populace, flourishing markets, and an unforgettable adventure, HavenCraft presents itself as the perfect Minecraft server. The realm boasts more than 50 diverse stores dispersed throughout various settlements that have been painstakingly established by fellow players who ensure top-notch deals on all wares sold at their outlets without neglecting due profitability. Moreover, this kingdom is graced with amiable staff members ready to offer assistance whenever requested!

This Minecraft server features an impressive land-claiming feature, and people won't ever have to worry about a build of theirs being griefed. Players can claim the land, giving them access to move around on it without interfering with any obstacles or breaking them.

The staff here do their best to maintain balance, so no player has an undue edge over another opponent. This server is exceptionally fair, and the staff will always hear both sides of the story whenever a dispute occurs.

For those who like a game with an economy, HavenCraft is a fantastic choice. It is simple to join and has many tempting features. SMP is the server's sole game mode, has been around for a while, and the community is modest yet quite welcoming.

Average player count: 100-500

Minecraft SMP server tips and tricks

Tip 1

Breaking blocks and blowing stuff up in Minecraft is extremely easy, so claim the land around anything you create. If you don't do this, you face the chance of someone breaking in or changing your land. Depending on the server you've joined, there are various ways to claim land, so you'll need to look into it.

Tip 2

Remember that griefing can be permitted depending on the Minecraft SMP server you play on. There's no need to worry, though, as you can choose one of the servers on the list and check the rules on that server to see if you will be safe against any players looking to cause trouble.

Tip 3

On most Minecraft servers, you can teleport to a random location on the map by using a command like '/rtp'. You won't have to start in your base location or the server spawn area, allowing you to swiftly explore a ton of new places all around the world. This command may not exist on the server you're playing on, so be sure to ask server staff if you're unsure.

Tip 4

Anyone can betray you, be extremely cautious about who you trust. You must keep in mind that these players are all strangers when you join any online server. People will lie to you in an effort to obtain goods and money, this is not everyone, but you have to be wary.

Poll : 0 votes