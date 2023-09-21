10 best Minecraft prison servers in 2023

Minecraft players can find multiplayer servers for just about any type of gameplay, including the prison game mode. In the prison experience, fans begin with little more than a pickaxe. They must collect money and rank up by performing laborious tasks. It's a grindy game mode, but it can feel pretty rewarding once players have pushed through a server's progression system.

When it comes to finding prison servers, in particular, there's certainly no shortage of options. Minecraft fans can find a prison server to fit their desired aesthetic or player count; all they need is to know where to look.

If Minecraft players are hunting for a new prison server to join, there are plenty of top-notch picks that they may want to try out first.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Best Minecraft servers for prison gameplay in 2023

1) Minecraft Central (mccentral.org)

MCCentral just began its 17th season of Minecraft prison gameplay (Image via MCCentral)

MCCentral is known for much more than its prison gameplay in Minecraft's server community, but it has a robust prison world nonetheless. It periodically implements new gameplay challenges and rewards via seasons. The 17th prison season was released on September 15, 2023.

Season 17 brings the new Abyss Mine location, private mine access to all players, and beginner-friendly introductory tasks to help newbies learn how to play prison.

2) NeoNetwork (Play.neocubest.com)

Founded by the Minecraft YouTuber NeoCubest, NeoNetwork provides a great core prison experience and possesses functionality for gangs. By joining or creating a gang, players can gain access to their very own hideout, complete with farms and private mines. They can even obtain mob spawners for extra item harvesting.

NeoNetwork isn't as large as some servers out there, but it does sport hundreds of daily active players, which should be more than enough for most fans.

3) TrappedMC (Trappedmc.com)

One of the biggest complaints for both prison and Minecraft servers is the presence of pay-to-win content. By using real-world money, players on many servers can get ahead of their competition with certain progression- or item-based purchases. It's seen as a necessary evil at times, as server maintenance isn't cheap.

Regardless, some servers still operate without paid content that gives players an advantage, and TrappedMC has been growing in size for this reason. While certain paid content still exists, this prison server offers a traditional prison gameplay experience, complete with PvP, and doesn't let players pay their way ahead.

4) Bosscraft (Bosscraft.net)

Private mines and much more are available in this Minecraft prison server (Image via Bosscraft/YouTube)

For a more tight-knit Minecraft prison server, Bosscraft may very well be worth a look. It typically only sports 100-200 active daily players, so it may be a better option if fans are searching for a server that isn't particularly crowded.

Bosscraft offers a classic prison experience but has its own features to take advantage of, including private mines and mining robots. It also possesses Earth and Survival worlds in the event that fans need a break from the toil of prison gameplay.

5) MCHub (MCHub.com)

MCHub remains one of the most popular Minecraft server networks available (Image via DragsterkingHD/YouTube)

MCHub is a Minecraft server network that offers many different ways to play, including a well-developed prison world to enjoy. This server offers tons of custom content, including omni-tools, which can help prison players mine more efficiently with the right enchantments and upgrades.

MCHub also possesses a very high player count, so fans can always find a few counterparts to enjoy the grind alongside.

6) PikaNetwork (Play.pika-network.net)

Pika Network just reset its popular prison world earlier this month (Image via Pika Network)

Pika Network is another incredibly popular server that offers multiple game modes and hosts over 1,000 players daily. Its OPPrison world sees steady updates and resets to keep gameplay from getting too stale. The server itself is cracked, so players can access it without a Mojang/Microsoft account.

Pika Network also possesses useful metric tracking services, including a leaderboard to track how far a player has progressed in its prison world, among other benefits.

7) Purple Prison (Purpleprison.co)

Purple Prison has been a steady presence in the Minecraft community for years (Image via Purpleprison.co)

Purple Prison joined the server community several years ago, and it has a dedicated focus on prison gameplay. It offers PvE and PvP variations of player mines. Fans can even battle bosses and enjoy gameplay that wouldn't normally be seen in prison servers.

Purple Prison sports roughly 500-800 daily active players, so fans certainly won't lack allies or opponents as they grind through progression.

8) Vortex Network (Mc.vortexnetwork.net)

Vortex Network offers multiple prison worlds for Minecraft fans to enjoy (Image via Vortex Network)

If players enjoy a space-themed setting, the Vortex Network may be the best fit for them. Not only does this server utilize the cosmos and space travel heavily in its aesthetic, but it also offers multiple prison worlds, including those like Plasma and Cosmic, which offer their own unique presentation.

The prison gameplay across the available worlds is full of depth, ensuring players won't get bored easily as they keep working toward the top of the prison rankings.

9) Netherite (Play.netherite.gg)

Netherite offers plenty of ways to progress through its Minecraft prison tiers (Image via Netherite.gg)

Netherite is a fast-rising multifaceted server with plenty of game modes, including an ever-evolving prison mode that changes across the seasons each year. Much like other prison servers, players begin with nothing and must work their way to the top by accruing money. Fortunately, there's a thriving player economy to keep them progressing.

The Netherite server provides customizable settings for its prison world, allowing fans to make things more or less challenging to fit their playstyle and time commitment.

10) LemonCloud (Play.lemoncloud.org)

LemonCloud has plenty of custom prison content to keep fans engaged (Image via Lemoncloud.org)

LemonCloud's prison world returned roughly one year ago and has been a hit with the server's fanbase ever since.

Complete with custom ores, a new-look economy and prestige ranking system, PvP arenas, and even a plot world where prisoners can set up shops, LemonCloud offers a fantastic experience. It may not be ideal for players who prefer smaller servers, but otherwise, the server's custom content can be pretty tough to beat.