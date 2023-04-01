3 best Custom Item Minecraft servers of 2023

It's simple to understand why Minecraft is one of the most-played video games worldwide. Tons of different things are available to do within Minecraft. Nevertheless, not every server is enjoyable or suitable. Some servers are dull and uninteresting, and one thing that makes a server stand out is how custom it is.

If you're looking for the best custom item Minecraft servers, we hope our list has helped you find what you need. Each offers something unique and fun to play with friends or strangers online. Remember that it's essential to choose a server that fits your needs as well as its own community so you can have an enjoyable experience playing together!

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft servers with custom items make for extreme fun

1) Purple Prison

IP address: purpleprison.net

Purple Prison is a custom prison server that has been around for over nine years. The server has a great community and is very active, with many players online anytime. Although this is only a prison, you can do various things within the server, such as PvP, gambling, mine, and much more! The staff is amiable and helpful if you need help with anything.

Purple Prison is a Minecraft prison server with not only custom items but also custom-made maps and features. The server has been around for many years, which means that it's one of the oldest servers you can find today, and it shows no signs of dying now, with it still running as strong as ever.

The server itself is well maintained by its owner to ensure that everything runs smoothly and functions correctly so that players can enjoy their time playing on it as much as possible! If you're looking for somewhere to play but don't know where to start, Purple Prison is definitely worth checking out!

The main custom item seen in Purple Prison is the Omega Axe, a custom sharpness 85 weapon used for PvP and gambling within the server. This type of item makes for an incredibly unique and remarkable style of PvP that everyone who tries it out loves.

With Omega Axe, you can PvP and join gangs, which often go off and verse rival gangs that are continuously at war with one another in this brutal and cruel prison. Either form your own gang and enlist members or join an established gang. You can capture both events, participate in envoys, fight it out in the mines, and more!

Average player count: 500-2500

2) MCHub

IP address: mchub.com

MCHub is one of the best custom item Minecraft servers out there. Not only does it have a great community, but it also has a great staff team and owner. The server has been around for quite a few years and has seen a lot of success since its release.

If you're looking for something new and exciting to play on, this is the place for you! If you're looking for a server with a custom style, plugins, and economy, then check out MCHub. The server runs a custom Skyblock server with an original idea built from scratch. It also has remarkable features like ranks (you can get promoted by doing stuff) and an economy system where you earn money by playing games or selling items in the shop!

MCHub has a Skyblock and Prison area on their server, both featuring unique and custom items and enchants. Players can get items such as robots, magic runes, ore generators, drills, and more.

Custom item skins are also incredibly popular on this server, where you can buy custom pickaxe skins, sword skins, and many other types. This can be done with a custom resource pack that everyone on the server uses, so you can tell how powerful another player might be by the skin they wield. MCHub is a great server that is recommended by all!

Average player count: 750-2000

3) Cosmic Prisons

IP address: cosmicprisons.com

Cosmic Prisons is an incredibly fun server with custom items (Image via Mojang)

Cosmic Prisons is a Minecraft prison server with a variety of plugins. The server has a friendly community and is regularly updated. The server has various prison maps to explore, including Sovereign, Sahara, and Rogue Prison. The main focus of this server is to give you the best experience possible while being able to enjoy the game in many ways.

This server is known for its outer space theme, making it amazing for those who are fascinated with space. They often update and remove Prison servers from their rotation and have had a ton of famous YouTubers play here, such as JeromeASF!

This Minecraft server includes many unique items that may really up the game's fun factor! Lootboxes, Powerballs, Acidic Erosions, and a slew of other things are some instances of objects. Items can be used for mining, PvP, or even items such as ore generators and pets for accumulating cash.

Come play on the Minecraft server Cosmic Prison with tons of other players that do so daily. Players can mine, trade, and participate in unique events! This is an action-packed server full of amazing plugins to ensure you never get bored.

Average player count: 250-1500

Poll : 0 votes