How to summon every boss in Minecraft

While much of Minecraft is about building unique creations or exploring the infinite sandbox world, there is much more to it than that. There are even bosses in Minecraft that the player can summon to defeat - and even beat the game.

While these entities are not the easiest to take down, the rewards from doing so are well worth the hassle, and players will want to get these notches on their belts.

However, finding these boss mobs is not the most straightforward method. Here is everything players need to know to summon every boss in the game.

How players can summon every boss mob in Minecraft

While plenty of mobs out there can be tough to take down, the boss mobs are the strongest ones in the game. Moreover, Minecraft has two different such mobs: the Ender Dragon and the Wither.

Each of these mobs poses unique challenges and is summoned in its own particular way.

To get started on their boss slaying journey and earn some achievements and items along the way, here is how players can summon these bosses.

How to summon the Ender Dragon in Minecraft

The Ender Dragon is the most giant naturally spawning mob in the game. Players will first encounter this giant beast when they enter The End dimension for the first time.

Entering The End will automatically cause the Ender Dragon to spawn, so players must first know how to get there.

First, players must locate the stronghold, which can be found by following a thrown ender pearl and digging down where it goes. Once the stronghold is located, players must find the deactivated End Portal.

Once this is located, players can combine the ender pearls with blaze rods gathered from the blazes in the Nether to create the eyes of the Ender. These should be placed in any open End Portal frames, which will open the portal to enter The End.

Players who enter to fight the Ender Dragon will want to be equipped in their best gear with multiple types of weaponry, such as swords and bows or crossbows. This can help them take out the Ender Dragon with ease.

How to summon the Wither in Minecraft

The Wither is another powerful boss in Minecraft and the only one a player's will can summon. This is done using four blocks of soul sand, gathered from the Nether, and three wither skulls, also gathered from the Wither Skeletons in the Nether.

To summon the Wither, players must place four pieces of soul sand in the shape of a "T." Once this is done, place the three wither skulls on top of the soul sand.

Once the third skull is placed, the Wither will start a short summoning animation before immediately attacking. The Wither shoots powerful explosive orbs that deal a massive amount of damage as well as apply a withering effect.

This can be a very dangerous mob to face off against. However, with proper positioning and attacks, it can be taken out for players to claim the Nether Star, which allows players to make a beacon.

