Minecraft account migration guide: Steps, last date, and more

Minecraft and Mojang Studios were purchased by Microsoft many years ago. However, Mojang continues to help fans migrate their accounts. You can enter your account on the game's website and transition your old Mojang account into one for Microsoft, which provides multiple benefits. This includes having one unified account across multiple devices and platforms.

You can migrate your Mojang account into a new Microsoft one. Alternatively, you can merge with an existing Microsoft account. Whatever the case, the process can be a little tricky.

Since migration can get a little tricky, Minecraft fans may be curious about how to complete the process.

How to migrate a Minecraft account

Account migration in Minecraft doesn't take long but does require a few steps to be taken (Image via Mojang)

As long as you have access to your original Minecraft account, you can transition it to a new or existing Microsoft one in just a few moments. However, the process of doing so is a little different depending on whether you are creating a new Microsoft account for migration or are simply using one you have made already.

Here's how to migrate to a new or existing Microsoft account:

Log in to Minecraft.net with your existing account information and access your profile page. On your profile page, you'll find a message informing you that you can migrate your account. Click the "Move Account" button. Choose to receive a code, access your linked email account, and enter the confirmation code that Mojang has provided. You will now be asked to either create a new Microsoft account or link an existing one. If you'd also like to use your Mojang email for your Microsoft one, simply press the blue "Create Account" button. However, you can also press the "Use Another Account" link and enter your existing Microsoft account info. Enter a password if you created a new Microsoft account. Provide your country and birthdate information. Create an Xbox username, select a profile picture, and continue. Then, simply press the "Complete Move" button. You should now have a confirmation message on your profile on Minecraft.net in case you want to make certain that the migration occurred correctly.

Keep in mind that Mojang is in its final days of account migrations. The deadline for all Java account migrations is September 19, 2023. Once this date passes, you will no longer have access to your old Mojang accounts, and they will eventually be deleted.

Since this is the case, you won't want to waste too much time committing to your account migration. Transitioning to a Microsoft account ensures that you can keep your original Java Edition accounts while still having access to Bedrock Edition across all compatible platforms in one place.

Once September 19 passes, those who haven't migrated accounts will have to create a new Microsoft account to access many of the game's features. In that light, it's best to complete the migration process ahead of time so that you don't have to worry about any issues in the future.