5 Minecraft 1.20 features you may not know about

The next major update, Minecraft 1.20, will soon be released for all platforms. Since last year's Minecraft Live event, many new features included in this update have been announced and released with test versions.

The developers announced that the highly anticipated Minecraft 1.20 update will not be released until 2023. Based on past release patterns, fans can anticipate the update to arrive approximately in June 2023

Uses of Torchflower seeds and 4 other Minecraft 1.20 features you might not be aware of

At the recent Minecraft Monthly event, Agnes Larsson, the vanilla Minecraft game director at Mojang, unveiled the official name for the upcoming Minecraft update 1.20. It will be called the "Minecraft Trails & Tales" update, as announced by Larsson herself.

5) Smithing template duplication

Player equipped with a unique netherite armor (Image via Mojang)

Smithing templates are rare uncraftable items that players must acquire from loot chests of naturally generated structures. Each structure has a chance of containing a unique template that cannot be obtained elsewhere.

Using an armor trim smithing template, players can create unique armor designs. The overall color scheme of the armor design is determined by the ingot or crystal the player uses. The smithing template determines the design of the trim.

If a player possesses only one template but wishes to design all four armor items, they can duplicate it through an actual crafting recipe.

Duplication recipe of tide armor trim (Image via Mojang)

The player needs seven diamonds, the smithing template, and a matching block to do so. For example, as the tide armor trim is found in ocean monuments, players will need a prismarine block to duplicate it.

4) Bamboo mosaic

Bamboo mosaic blocks, stairs, and slabs (Image via Mojang)

The well-known feature of the update is the bamboo wood set, as announced at the Minecraft Live 2022 event. Players can craft items such as buttons, doors, signs, hanging signs, and fences using the new bamboo planks.

However, most players do not know that there is a mosaic variant of the same that can also be used to craft stairs and slabs. It can be crafted by placing two slabs, one on top of the other, on the crafting table.

3) Uses of petals

Cherry groves biome in latest snapshot (Image via Mojang)

A new Overworld biome was recently announced called the cherry groves, where one of the most iconic looking trees, cherry trees, will grow. Pink petals are a part of the cherry groves biome, and acquiring them is easy. They generate abundance on the ground in this biome and can be broken and collected even with bare hands.

Crafting pink dye from petals (Image via Mojang)

Once the player has acquired some, they can use it to craft pink dye in the game. Each petal will create one pink dye, making the acquisition of pink dye much easier than it ever was.

2) Piglin's head

A player wearing a piglin head (Image via Mojang)

Mobs are something that every Minecrafter comes across countless times a day. They drop items when killed, and a select few can provide a few other items to the player in different ways. A few mobs in the game can also drop their heads when killed by a charged creeper.

Skeletons, creepers, wither skeletons, and zombies can drop their heads. Another mob is being added to this list, the piglin. Its head is arguably more fun than other mob heads, as it flaps its ears when powered by redstone or when a player wearing it walks.

1) Torchflower seed uses

A torchflower growing on a farmland block (Image via Mojang)

The Minecraft Trails & Tales update has generated significant excitement among players, with one of the most highly anticipated features being the introduction of torchflowers.

When the sniffer was first announced, developers hinted at seeds for an ancient flower, which has now been revealed as the torchflower and added to the game's beta and snapshot versions.

Sniffer digging for torchflower seeds (Image via Mojang)

The only source of torchflower seeds is sniffers. Once acquired, players can grow them on farmland blocks and get more seeds and the flower itself. Many players are unaware that, along with sniffers, torchflower seeds can also be used to breed chickens and parrots.

