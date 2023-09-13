Minecraft account migration last date is next week

A month ago, Mojang released a statement about a time limit for migrating Minecraft accounts to Microsoft. This shift has been happening for quite some time now, but the Swedish game company recently set a deadline for it. The migration process started several years after Microsoft acquired Mojang in 2014. This was to make account management for all games offered by Mojang seamless.

Here is everything you need to know about Mojang's latest statement about a deadline date for migrating accounts to Microsoft, which is next week.

Everything to know about the deadline for migrating from Mojang to Microsoft account for Minecraft

When is the last day to migrate Mojang accounts to Microsoft?

In the statement released by Mojang's staff a month ago, they informed the entire Minecraft community that the migration process was not meant to last forever. They needed to completely remove the previous account services and jump ship to Microsoft accounts entirely.

Hence, they announced that the last date to migrate accounts to Microsoft is September 19, 2023, at 11:00 am EST (17:00 pm CEST).

What happens to accounts that haven't migrated?

The deadline date announcement means that a week from now, players who have not migrated their accounts from Mojang to Microsoft cannot sign in to the official website or even the Minecraft launcher.

This is massive news, as many players who have been inactive and do not know about the migration might lose access to the game and their worlds since they won't be allowed to sign in to the launcher or migrate later. Basically, Mojang will be deleting these accounts altogether.

How to migrate Mojang accounts to Microsoft?

If a player still has not moved their Mojang account to Microsoft, they need to follow these steps to quickly migrate before their account and data get deleted after September 19.

Log in to the game's official website or launcher. Look for the 'It's time to move' heading on the website or a red notification at the bottom of the launcher telling you to migrate your Mojang account to Microsoft. The launcher notification will also open a website for migrating the account. Get a code on the email and enter it on the website to verify it Create a new Microsoft account with the same email as your Mojang account. If you already have a Microsoft account with the email, you can directly sign in and head to the next step. Create an Xbox gaming account Click on the 'Move Account' button at the end of the entire process.

Once an account is successfully moved, players are gifted with a free copy of Minecraft Bedrock Edition and a special cape that only migrated players have.