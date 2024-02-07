On February 7, 2024, Mojang Studios released Minecraft snapshot 24w06a for the upcoming 1.20.5 update for Java Edition. Snapshot 24w06a marks the end of the development of Armadillo, as confirmed by developers Gnembon on X. Meanwhile, the developers have now moved on to polishing up wolf armor for its official release.

Alongside the finishing touches to Armadillo, Mojang has added a new item called Wind Charge in the Minecraft snapshot 24w06a. It is a drop reward for defeating the Breeze enemy found in trial chambers and works similarly to an already existing item called a fire charge. Instead of lighting up fire, Wind Charge shoots a burst of wind, dealing knockback damage, just like the Breeze mob's attacks.

There are also optimizations to hoppers, a health buff for tamed wolves, and plenty more. Let's go through the patch notes for Minecraft snapshot 24w06a.

Minecraft snapshot 24w06a patch notes: All you need to know

Wind charge added in snapshot 24w06a (Mojang Studios)

Experimental features in Minecraft snapshot 24w06a

Wind Charge

Become the Breeze! Using a Wind Charge will fire off a wind charge projectile similar to the Breeze's

A Wind Charge fired by a player will grant 10% more knockback than a Breeze's but have a much smaller area of impact

Just like the projectile fired by the Breeze, Wind Charges fired by the player also deal damage if they hit an entity directly

The Breeze drops between 4-6 Wind Charges when killed

There is a half-second cooldown after each use

Wind Charges can be fired from a dispenser

Players that launch themselves with a wind charge only accumulate fall damage below the y-level of where they collided with the wind burst

Vault

Tweaked the texture of Vaults to make them easier to distinguish from Trial Spawners

Changes

Final tweaks to Armadillo

Updates to Tamed Wolves health and damage

Added option to use Japanese variants of CJK characters

Hoppers will no longer try to pick up item entities if there is a full block placed above it

Armadillo

Armadillos do not panic when damaged but roll up instead and hide their head and feet

Armadillos peek out to see if “the coast is clear” before unrolling

New animations and sounds for rolling up and unrolling + the peek-out animation

With these changes, the Armadillo work is done for now, and the developers are switching their attention to the Wolf Armor instead.

Tamed Wolves health and damage

Tamed Wolves now have 40 health points (20 hearts) instead of 20 health points (10 hearts)

They no longer take half of the damage from most environmental sources like they used to do

In most cases, this change will make no difference given the health boost, but now they can withstand more damage from players and arrows

Feeding a Wolf now heals twice as many health points

Japanese font variants

A new option has been added to select Japanese variants for some CJK characters

Replacement glyphs come from the Japanese version of Unifont font

A new option is included in the new "Font Settings" menu, accessible from the "Language" menu

The default value of this option is based on the system locale language setting

The "Force Unicode" button has been moved to "Font Settings"

Technical changes in Minecraft snapshot 24w06a

The Data Pack version is now 31

The Resource Pack version is now 26

Improved hopper performance

Added JFR (Java Flight Recorder) events for individual chunk reads (minecraft.ChunkRegionRead) and writes (minecraft.ChunkRegionWrite)

The maximum length of a command in a function (including macro expansions) can no longer exceed 2,000,000 characters

Reduced amount of data sent by the server during login by reusing parts of the vanilla datapack

Data pack version 31

Potion effect amplifiers are restricted between 0 and 255 again

The former behavior of effects such as Jump Boost, Levitation, and Mining Fatigue over 127 has been replaced with new attributes

Added generic.gravity attribute that controls blocks/tick^2 acceleration downward

Added generic.safe_fall_distance attribute to control the fall distance, after which the entity will take fall damage

Added generic.fall_damage_multiplier attribute to multiply the overall fall damage amount

Renamed horse.jump_strength to generic.jump_strength, and now applies to all entities

This controls the base impulse from a jump (before jump boost or modifier on block)

Added player.block_break_speed attribute that acts as a multiplier over block breaking speed for players

All block positions are now stored as an array of 3 integers instead of a map of X, Y, and Z

FlowerPos and HivePos in Bees have been renamed to flower_pos and hive_pos

FlowerPos in Beehives has been renamed to flower_pos

BeamTarget in End Crystals has been renamed to beam_target

Leash in all leashable entities has been renamed to leash

PatrolTarget in patrolling mobs has been renamed to patrol_target

ExitPortal in End Gateways has been renamed to exit_portal

WanderTarget in Wandering Traders has been renamed to wander_target

Tags

Block tags

Added 'minecraft:blocks_wind_charge_explosions' for blocks not impacted by the explosion when hit by Wind Charge.

Resource pack version 26

Added font variant filters to font providers

Font Variant Filters

Every glyph provider can now be enabled or disabled based on a certain set of variants

Available variants are currently hardcoded and controlled by the font options menu

Current variants:

uniform - wired to "Force Uniform" button

jp - wired to "Japanese Glyph Variants" button

Filters are defined in section called filter, available for every glyph provider

Keys in that object are variant names (for example, uniform)

Glyph provider will be included only when the value in the filter matches the actual value of the variant in the key

Fixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 24w06a

Snow Golem's snowballs damage wolves instead of pushing them

Tamed wolf health resets when NBT is loaded (e.g., relog)

Hoppers with the barrel facing downwards on top picking up an item

Japanese language uses a Chinese font

Too long macro silently fails

Invulnerable ghasts can be killed with reflected fireballs

Baby armadillos don't make an eating sound when feeding them spider eyes

Armadillo's scute drop timer is not saved to data

Armadillos with no AI roll up after being attacked

"Shuniji," "Dragon Fish," and "Axolotl" no longer play underwater

Singleplayer client discards synced biome tags

Horse armor and wolf armor disappear when right-clicking in the air

"block.vault.fall" uses placeholder sounds

It has nearly been two months since the release of Minecraft 1.20.4, and Mojang has been busy during this period. The developers have finally come close to releasing the anticipated Wolf Armor and adorable Armadillo mobs to the game.