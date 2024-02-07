On February 7, 2024, Mojang Studios released Minecraft snapshot 24w06a for the upcoming 1.20.5 update for Java Edition. Snapshot 24w06a marks the end of the development of Armadillo, as confirmed by developers Gnembon on X. Meanwhile, the developers have now moved on to polishing up wolf armor for its official release.
Alongside the finishing touches to Armadillo, Mojang has added a new item called Wind Charge in the Minecraft snapshot 24w06a. It is a drop reward for defeating the Breeze enemy found in trial chambers and works similarly to an already existing item called a fire charge. Instead of lighting up fire, Wind Charge shoots a burst of wind, dealing knockback damage, just like the Breeze mob's attacks.
There are also optimizations to hoppers, a health buff for tamed wolves, and plenty more. Let's go through the patch notes for Minecraft snapshot 24w06a.
Minecraft snapshot 24w06a patch notes: All you need to know
Experimental features in Minecraft snapshot 24w06a
Wind Charge
- Become the Breeze! Using a Wind Charge will fire off a wind charge projectile similar to the Breeze's
- A Wind Charge fired by a player will grant 10% more knockback than a Breeze's but have a much smaller area of impact
- Just like the projectile fired by the Breeze, Wind Charges fired by the player also deal damage if they hit an entity directly
- The Breeze drops between 4-6 Wind Charges when killed
- There is a half-second cooldown after each use
- Wind Charges can be fired from a dispenser
- Players that launch themselves with a wind charge only accumulate fall damage below the y-level of where they collided with the wind burst
Vault
- Tweaked the texture of Vaults to make them easier to distinguish from Trial Spawners
Changes
- Final tweaks to Armadillo
- Updates to Tamed Wolves health and damage
- Added option to use Japanese variants of CJK characters
- Hoppers will no longer try to pick up item entities if there is a full block placed above it
Armadillo
- Armadillos do not panic when damaged but roll up instead and hide their head and feet
- Armadillos peek out to see if “the coast is clear” before unrolling
- New animations and sounds for rolling up and unrolling + the peek-out animation
With these changes, the Armadillo work is done for now, and the developers are switching their attention to the Wolf Armor instead.
Tamed Wolves health and damage
- Tamed Wolves now have 40 health points (20 hearts) instead of 20 health points (10 hearts)
- They no longer take half of the damage from most environmental sources like they used to do
- In most cases, this change will make no difference given the health boost, but now they can withstand more damage from players and arrows
- Feeding a Wolf now heals twice as many health points
Japanese font variants
- A new option has been added to select Japanese variants for some CJK characters
- Replacement glyphs come from the Japanese version of Unifont font
- A new option is included in the new "Font Settings" menu, accessible from the "Language" menu
- The default value of this option is based on the system locale language setting
- The "Force Unicode" button has been moved to "Font Settings"
Technical changes in Minecraft snapshot 24w06a
- The Data Pack version is now 31
- The Resource Pack version is now 26
- Improved hopper performance
- Added JFR (Java Flight Recorder) events for individual chunk reads (minecraft.ChunkRegionRead) and writes (minecraft.ChunkRegionWrite)
- The maximum length of a command in a function (including macro expansions) can no longer exceed 2,000,000 characters
- Reduced amount of data sent by the server during login by reusing parts of the vanilla datapack
Data pack version 31
- Potion effect amplifiers are restricted between 0 and 255 again
- The former behavior of effects such as Jump Boost, Levitation, and Mining Fatigue over 127 has been replaced with new attributes
- Added generic.gravity attribute that controls blocks/tick^2 acceleration downward
- Added generic.safe_fall_distance attribute to control the fall distance, after which the entity will take fall damage
- Added generic.fall_damage_multiplier attribute to multiply the overall fall damage amount
- Renamed horse.jump_strength to generic.jump_strength, and now applies to all entities
- This controls the base impulse from a jump (before jump boost or modifier on block)
- Added player.block_break_speed attribute that acts as a multiplier over block breaking speed for players
- All block positions are now stored as an array of 3 integers instead of a map of X, Y, and Z
- FlowerPos and HivePos in Bees have been renamed to flower_pos and hive_pos
- FlowerPos in Beehives has been renamed to flower_pos
- BeamTarget in End Crystals has been renamed to beam_target
- Leash in all leashable entities has been renamed to leash
- PatrolTarget in patrolling mobs has been renamed to patrol_target
- ExitPortal in End Gateways has been renamed to exit_portal
- WanderTarget in Wandering Traders has been renamed to wander_target
Tags
Block tags
- Added 'minecraft:blocks_wind_charge_explosions' for blocks not impacted by the explosion when hit by Wind Charge.
Resource pack version 26
- Added font variant filters to font providers
Font Variant Filters
- Every glyph provider can now be enabled or disabled based on a certain set of variants
- Available variants are currently hardcoded and controlled by the font options menu
- Current variants:
- uniform - wired to "Force Uniform" button
- jp - wired to "Japanese Glyph Variants" button
- Filters are defined in section called filter, available for every glyph provider
- Keys in that object are variant names (for example, uniform)
- Glyph provider will be included only when the value in the filter matches the actual value of the variant in the key
Fixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 24w06a
- Snow Golem's snowballs damage wolves instead of pushing them
- Tamed wolf health resets when NBT is loaded (e.g., relog)
- Hoppers with the barrel facing downwards on top picking up an item
- Japanese language uses a Chinese font
- Too long macro silently fails
- Invulnerable ghasts can be killed with reflected fireballs
- Baby armadillos don't make an eating sound when feeding them spider eyes
- Armadillo's scute drop timer is not saved to data
- Armadillos with no AI roll up after being attacked
- "Shuniji," "Dragon Fish," and "Axolotl" no longer play underwater
- Singleplayer client discards synced biome tags
- Horse armor and wolf armor disappear when right-clicking in the air
- "block.vault.fall" uses placeholder sounds
It has nearly been two months since the release of Minecraft 1.20.4, and Mojang has been busy during this period. The developers have finally come close to releasing the anticipated Wolf Armor and adorable Armadillo mobs to the game.