When is wolf armor releasing in Minecraft? - Expected release date

With the announcement of armadillo and wolf armor being included in Minecraft, the excitement is off the charts. The addition of new mobs in the game opens new ways of playing and enjoying the sandbox title, and the new mini-update has something special for Steve and Alex’s best friend.

Instead of giving the big update all at once, Mojang is taking a different route by releasing mini updates and adding bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements to the game. Update 1.20.5 is one such example, and while it is a mini-update, it brings many interesting things.

Wolf armor in Minecraft: What you should know

Tamed wolves are now protected with scute armor (Image via Mojang)

Mojang hasn't given an exact release date for the wolf armor or the armadillo update. The snapshot featuring these additions, coded 23w51a, was released on December 18, 2023. Considering Mojang’s track record, we can expect an official mini-update in mid-2024. However, many expect the release to be around February or March 2024, as 1.20.05 is just a minor update with a few bug fixes.

Players have been asking for this feature for years, considering the tamed wolf engages with hostile mobs and takes damage. They wanted something like horse armor and are finally getting it. While the 1.21 update is still on the way, this addition has been a welcome one.

This armor will be made of armadillo scutes, and it's supposed to be very tough despite the simple look, offering the same protection as the diamond horse. It can only be put on tamed, and not wild, wolves. Players must use the shears on the armor-wearing wolf to take it off. The armor has infinite durability; however, its final release might have different features.

How to make the wolf armor

How to craft wolf armor in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The wolf armor can be crafted. Since the feature is still experimental, Mojang can add new ways of getting the armor, perhaps in loot chests. Crafting the armor requires six armadillo scutes.

Armadillo scutes can be acquired either by waiting for armadillos to drop scutes, which happens in five to ten minutes. Players can also use a brush on them to obtain scutes. Armadillos can be bred by feeding them spider eyes. This neutral mob will flee if the player runs towards them or on a mount. A rolled-up armadillo will not respond to spider eyes.

To craft the armor, players must use the crafting table and six armadillo scutes. Arrange the scutes in the shape of a small case ‘h’ to craft the armor. This is the method of crafting the armor, albeit it might change in the final release.