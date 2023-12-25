How to make wolf armor in Minecraft 1.21

Wolf armor is a highly anticipated feature that will be added to Minecraft 1.21. This was decided after armadillos were announced as a mob when they won the 2023 mob vote competition hosted by Mojang Studios. Armadillos competed with crabs and penguins but received the most votes from the playerbase. Their main feature is connected to wolf armor, which many players wanted to see in the vanilla version.

Here is a small guide to crafting wolf armor in Minecraft 1.21.

Steps to make wolf armor in Minecraft 1.21

1) Find armadillos to make wolf armor

Armadillos can be found in warm biomes (Image via Mojang)

First, you need to find the new mob that will allow you to craft wolf armor in Minecraft 1.21. Armadillos are exclusive to the savanna biome in the game, so you first need to find the biome and then look for the mob.

Since the color difference between the savanna biome's grass block and armadillo is quite drastic, they will be easy to spot. On the other hand, they are slightly uncommon in the game.

2) Use the brush on armadillos to obtain scutes for wolf armor

Armadillos drop scutes when they are brushed using the new brush tool (Image via Mojang)

Armadillos can be shy, but they will not run away from you when you approach them. Once they are found, you must use the brush tool on them to obtain their scute. You can obtain as many scutes as you want from a single armadillo. However, the developers might put a cooldown effect on it since the mob is still being developed in the snapshot and beta versions.

You need six armadillo scutes to craft wolf armor in Minecraft 1.21.

3) Crafting recipe for wolf armor

Wolf armor can be crafted using this configuration (Image via Mojang)

Once six armadillo scutes are obtained, you can use a crafting table and place them in the configuration shown in the picture provided above. After placing all the scutes, the new wolf armor will be crafted in Minecraft 1.21.

4) Placing wolf armor on the mob

Only tamed wolves can wear the wolf armor given by their owner (Image via Mojang)

The newly crafted wolf armor has its conditions. Firstly, you cannot place it on any wolf you see. Secondly, you need to tame a wolf by feeding them bones, and only then will you be able to place the armor on them. Thirdly, you won't be able to place the armor on someone else's tamed wolf. Only the sole owner of the mob is eligible for protection.

According to Mojang Studios, wolf armor is great protective gear that is as strong as diamond horse armor.