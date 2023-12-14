Minecraft armadillo scutes guide: How to get, uses, and more

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's latest preview, version 1.20.60.23, has introduced the long-awaited armadillo mob as an Experimental Feature. These critters, winners of the 2023 Mob Vote event, are capable of dropping scute, much like turtles. Although the uses of scutes are somewhat limited at the moment, they very well may expand in applications in the future.

Whatever the case might be, Minecraft fans should familiarize themselves as much as they can with this new mob and the scutes it drops. That way, when the 1.21 update debuts and armadillos are fully implemented, players will be ready for additional scute functions down the line.

Everything to know about armadillo scutes in Minecraft

How to get armadillo scute

Armadillo can be obtained in Minecraft with a brush (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft fans may have thought that brushes were only for archeological purposes, but this is no longer the case with the advent of armadillos. By using a brush, players can extract multiple scutes from the animal without harming it. However, they will have to craft a brush first and find an armadillo.

Crafting a brush is a straightforward proposition; players must open a crafting table's UI and combine a feather, a copper ingot, and a stick. The stick should be placed in the bottom-center slot, the ingot in the central slot, and the feather atop it. Given the availability of its components, crafting a brush should be no issue.

Next up, players will have to find an armadillo. These little critters currently only spawn in savanna biomes, so players will want to search for one near other warm-temperature biomes. Either that or if they have cheats enabled, they can use the "/locate biome savanna" command to receive coordinates to travel (or teleport) to.

Once players have found their armadillo, they only need to equip the brush and right-click or press the Use Item button on the mob to extract scutes from it.

Uses for armadillo scute

Scutes can be combined to create wolf armor in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Currently, the lone use of armadillo scutes (at least in Minecraft Preview 1.20.60.23) is to craft armor for tamed wolves. Each suit of armor can be created in a crafting table UI by combining six scutes. Afterward, players can hold the armor in their hands and right-click or press Use Item on a tamed wolf to equip it.

Although Mojang has stated that wolf armor will help protect wolves, it's unclear as to what forms of damage are reduced while the wolf is equipped. Hostile mob attack damage is likely diminished, but at the moment, it hasn't been determined whether the armor also protects wolves from fall damage, projectiles, or other damage types like fire.

Whatever the case, armadillos are a welcome addition to the game. Wolf armor is a great means of not only protecting canine companions from harm but also giving them a little style. Hopefully, Mojang will have additional uses for armadillos and their scutes in future updates.