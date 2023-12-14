Minecraft wolf armor guide: How to craft, use, and more

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's most recent preview (version 1.20.60.23) has introduced additional Experimental Features that will be fully implemented in the 1.21 update. One such example is wolf armor, a new way to help protect man's best friend. Any wolf that is tamed by a player can be equipped with armor to help protect it from damage, though specifics on which damage is reduced are murky.

Whatever the case may be, Minecraft players looking forward to shielding their wolf from damage will need to rely on another newly implemented feature in Bedrock Preview 1.20.60.23: armadillos. These little critters are capable of dropping scutes, which can then be combined to create wolf armor.

For curious Minecraft fans, it doesn't hurt to take a look at the full scope of wolf armor within the game at the moment.

Everything to know about wolf armor in Minecraft

How to craft wolf armor

The wolf armor crafting recipe in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

To craft a suit of wolf armor in Minecraft, players will need six armadillo scutes. This will require (outside of the use of commands or Creative Mode) players to head to a savanna biome where armadillos can be found. From there, fans will need to craft a brush by combining a stick, a copper ingot, and a feather. They must then use the brush to collect scutes from a living armadillo.

Once players have at least six scutes, they can open their nearest crafting table and combine them to create wolf armor. The crafting recipe can be seen above, though it may be subject to change in the future, as the version 1.21 Experimental Features in the recent Bedrock beta are just that, experimental. They're entirely subject to change ahead of their debut in the upcoming major content release.

Wolf armor uses

Wolf armor can help keep a Minecraft player's canine companion safe (Image via Mojang)

At the moment, wolf armor can only be equipped on wolf mobs who have been tamed by players (by feeding them bones). This isn't necessarily a bad thing, as the armor does exactly what it is designed for. Wolf armor is capable of reducing the damage inflicted on tamed wolves, though it's unclear just how much damage is reduced and which damage sources the armor applies to.

It's safe to assume that wolf armor protects their wearers from mob attacks, but it remains to be seen if it also reduces damage types like fall damage, projectiles, fire, or those inflicted by status effects, including Poison or Wither. This information should be divulged in short order, though, as wolf armor is still incredibly new to the game.

Whatever the case, wolf armor is a great addition to the sandbox title, as no player wants to send their canine companion into battle without assistance. Wolves may not be able to wield weapons quite yet, but giving them armor offers them some assurance as they combat the creatures of the game's many dimensions.