Minecraft players discuss new upcoming armadillo texture

Since the new armadillo mob in Minecraft is still in development, it is bound to receive a lot of changes before it's official release. Mojang Studios recently teased a slightly updated texture of the adorable creature in one of their official X (formerly Twitter) posts. Recently, Redditor u/Nature17-NatureVerse posted a picture of the updated armadillo texture.

The mob's texture is not that different since the color and the overall layout of the patterns are the same. One of the striking differences is that their black eyes have now moved to the sides instead of being located at the front of their faces. Furthermore, the illusion of roughness around their bodies has also increased since the pixels have different shades of their base color. Finally, the texture's tone is slightly warmer than before.

Users react to armadillo's new texture coming soon to Minecraft

Since armadillos are the newest addition to Minecraft snapshots and beta versions, they are a trending topic in the game's official subreddit. Hence, this post went quite viral when it was published. Within a day, it received more than 5k upvotes and over 200 comments. Fans are always interested in discussing the new mob vote winner and how Mojang Studios can improve it.

Many Redditors were delighted with the texture changes. Since the eye placement change was the highlight, they were happy to see that the mob's eyes were now on its sides instead of being close together in the front.

Another Redditor, u/Jame_spect, went deep into the details and even pointed out how the nose pixel of the armadillo is in the right place since it was previously slightly off-center. They mentioned that the shell of the armadillo previously looked too smooth, but that it will now have more detail.

Some Redditors hilariously discussed how front-facing eyes usually belong to predator mobs since that layout allows them to detect prey from a distance. Hence, armadillos should not have front-facing eyes, as they are not predators. Despite the theory making sense, there are still many harmless animals in Minecraft that have front-facing eyes.

Other Redditors joked about how they were quite scared of the sheep and rabbits as well since they had front-facing eyes as well.

Overall, many in the Minecraft community liked Armadillo's new texture. They particularly discussed the eye placement, while others went into the details of the shell and nose as well. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.

It is safe to say that the new armadillo texture will feature in future snapshot versions in 2024 when the developers at Mojang Studios get back from the holidays.