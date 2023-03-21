How to breed all animals in Minecraft (2023)

Breeding is a well-known procedure in Minecraft for spawning the offspring of almost any animal. This is done by feeding two adult mobs a particular kind of item so that they enter 'love mode'. Once both adult mobs enter this particular state, they will start the breeding process and spawn a baby version of themselves. After the process is complete, players earn a few XP points as a reward.

Here is a list of all breedable animals in Minecraft and how they can be bred.

Note: This article only mentions the breeding processes of real-life animals present in the game.

Breeding method for all Minecraft mobs in 2023

Horses and donkeys

Horses and donkeys are passive mobs that can either breed with each other to spawn mules or with their own type. Though their breeding process is fairly standard, players need to feed them either golden apples, enchanted golden apples, or golden carrots.

These are rare and expensive items to find or craft. Hence, players must be careful before using them for breeding.

Cows, goats, sheep, and mooshrooms

Cows, sheep, mooshrooms, and goats are categorized together since they all require the same kind of food item to enter breeding mode, i.e., wheat. They are arguably the easiest animals to breed since wheat can be grown using wheat seeds obtained by breaking grass. Hence, cow and sheep farms are common whenever players set up a base in the game.

Pigs

Although pigs are also considered farm animals, they do not eat wheat to enter breeding mode. Instead, players will either need to farm potatoes, beetroots, or carrots and feed them to pigs. These animals would eat wheat to breed in the early days of the game, but Mojang changed their breeding food item after the 1.4.2 update.

Chickens

Chickens eat all kinds of seeds to enter breeding mode and spawn baby chicks. They can be fed wheat, melon, pumpkin, and beetroot seeds. This makes them one of the easiest mobs to breed since obtaining wheat seeds is extremely easy in the game.

Cats and ocelots

Both cats and ocelots are categorized under the same subheading as they consume the same food items to enter breeding mode, i.e., raw cod or salmon. However, players must first gain the trust of an ocelot or tame a cat to breed them successfully.

Axolotls

Axolotls are one of the cutest mobs that players can breed. Once two Axolotls are found in a Lush Cave biome, they can be fed a bucket of tropical fish to begin the breeding process. Remember, tropical fish need to be alive and in a bucket of water for the breeding to happen. Such fish are most common in warm or lukewarm oceans.

Wolves

Wolves are arguably the most common and famous pet mobs in the game. Though they can also breed, players must first tame them using bones. Thereafter, they can be fed any raw or cooked meat items like beef, chicken, pork chops, mutton, and rabbit. They can even be fed rotten flesh to start the breeding process.

Llama and trader llamas

Llamas and trader llamas can only be bred once they are tamed by players. After taming them, they can be fed hay bales for breeding. Hay bale blocks can either be obtained from villages or crafted with nine wheat items.

Turtles

Breeding turtles is arguably the most difficult process in the game. Players must first find two turtles and feed them seagrass. Once they enter breeding mode, one of them will find a suitable place to lay their eggs. These eggs take a couple of in-game days to hatch and spawn tiny baby turtles.

However, several mobs are somewhat hostile toward these turtle eggs. Hence, players need to protect them for several days to successfully complete the breeding process.

Rabbits

Rabbits can be hard to breed since they are extremely scared of players and will immediately run away. However, if they are fed dandelions, carrots, or golden carrots, they enter breeding mode and spawn cute and tiny baby rabbits.

Pandas

Breeding pandas is not as simple as other mobs. Though they only need to be fed bamboo to enter love mode, eight bamboo plant blocks must also be placed around them within a five-block radius. Only then will they enter love mode and breed with each other.

Foxes

Foxes are also shy mobs that will run away from players when approached. Hence, they need to be captured and kept in a closed space to be bred successfully. Once this is done, they must be fed with sweet berries found in forest biomes. The baby foxes that spawn will essentially be tamed and will not run away from players.

Frogs

Frogs are one of the newest mobs in the game that can be bred. Players can feed them slimeballs to get them to enter breeding mode. Once the breeding process is complete between the two frogs, one will find a suitable place in the water and lay frogspawn eggs. Tadpoles hatch from these eggs after a few minutes.

Bees

Bees are quite easy to breed, as they only need to be fed a one or two-block-tall flower. These mobs can be fed flowers like dandelions, poppies, blue orchids, alliums, azure bluets, red tulips, orange tulips, white tulips, pink tulips, oxeye daisies, cornflowers, wither roses, sunflowers, lilacs, rose bushes, peonies, and Lily of the Valley to begin the breeding process.

Camels

Camels will be added to the game with the 1.20 update in 2023. These new animals will be passive in nature and will spawn near desert villages. Cactus blocks help them enter breeding mode and also grow and heal them.

