How to tame a fox in Minecraft (2023)

In the vast world of Minecraft, players can quickly become lonely, especially if they typically play alone. When hopping into a new world in single-player mode, players will find themselves spawned into a random location to begin their adventure. While you can easily be distracted from digging up or chopping down resources and materials, players are bound to find themselves some company.

Luckily, Minecraft provides several options that can serve as your pet in a single-player campaign. One can easily find the most common variety of pet animals: cats, horses, llamas, and wolves. But one uncommon pet that you can tame is the fox. This cute creature is something players would want by their side because of its rarity and usefulness in adventures.

Foxes are well-natured and don't usually engage in fights. The only time they would fight back is when their trusted player is hurt by other mobs. They're a tamer version of wolves, being strategic in how they should approach a hostile situation.

What makes them special is that they're great hunting companions since foxes tend to hunt chickens, rabbits, and salmon. It can give you food for days while questing on whatever you have planned.

This guide will help players acquire one of the most enigmatic species in Minecraft and the real world. Here's how to tame a fox in Minecraft.

Guide on taming a fox in Minecraft

Foxes are one of the passive mobs in Minecraft. This means these creatures will not fight a player even when attacked. This makes them relatively easier to tame. Especially when a player accidentally hits them, you can still tame them to become one of your pets. But how exactly can they become your companions?

Where to find a fox?

Players can find a fox in one of four locations: Mountain Groves, Taigas, Old Growth Taigas, and Snowy Taigas biomes. Depending on the number of non-hostile mobs surrounding the area, these biomes typically spawn two to four at a time. It's worth noting that 5% of the time, the world will spawn a baby.

Once players reach the aforementioned biomes, the best places to look would be grass, coarse dirt, podzol, snow blocks, or top snow.

How to tame a fox?

While finding a fox might seem challenging, taming them is easier. Players need to feed some sweet berries or glow berries. Remember that taking some with you is best if you've already harvested them. After feeding them enough berries, they will grow to trust you and begin following you around.

It's also worth noting that if a player's tamed foxes end up breeding, the spawned baby will automatically trust you. Use a leash on the baby, so it doesn't flee. Players can stop using it on adults.

Foxes are normally reserve-natured and will avoid as much trouble as possible. But that doesn't mean they're useless. Players can tag one along in their quests to have a companion that can serve like a wolf.

