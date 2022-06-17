How to breed bees in Minecraft 1.19

The Minecraft 1.19 update has a lot of new content to offer, such as new biomes, a new and more ferocious mob called the Warden, and more. But there are also things that have remained unaffected by the release of the new update, like bees and how to breed them.

Bees were added in 2019 as part of the Buzzy Bees update. These mobs are neutral in nature, which means that they will attack players if they harm them or steal honey from their bee nests or beehives. If players can peacefully work with them, they can greatly help in farming and creating honey. Breeding these mobs is extremely easy and requires only one item.

Finding and breeding bees in Minecraft 1.19 is not very difficult

Where to find them?

They can be found near bee nests (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft 1.19, when players explore the overworld biomes, there is a high chance of finding a bee nest as well as these mobs flying around the block. These nests are more common in Meadows, Plains, and Sunflower Plains biomes and can generate on almost all kinds of trees. Moreover, if a player manually grows a tree, there is a 5 percent chance that a bee nest will grow on it and spawn one to three bees.

This means that finding bees in the game is quite easy as bee nests can be frequently found in biomes.

How to breed them

Bees entering love mode and breeding (Image via Mojang)

Breeding bees is also a very easy task to carry out in Minecraft 1.19. As gamers spawn in the world, they will find several flowers generating in green biomes. There is a wide variety of flowers that players can pluck by simply breaking them by hand. Once they have enough flowers, they can start their search for bees.

These mobs are naturally attracted to flowers and will slowly fly near players holding them. After finding two of these mobs, they can be fed any kind of flower. After eating the flower, they will enter 'love mode' and will breed, producing a baby bee.

Baby bee can grow faster when they are fed flowers (Image via Mojang)

The baby will be a smaller version of the mob that will also have the same behavior as its adult counterpart. If players want to quickly grow these baby bees, they can be fed several flowers as well. Green particles will float above the baby, indicating that it is growing.

How to use them for farming and honey

Pollen stuck behind a bee (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft 1.19, bees can easily be used for farming and making honey. Players can place several flowers and create a crop farm near a bee nest. These mobs will automatically hover over the flowers, pick up pollen, and fly near the crops to essentially pollinate them. Once pollinated, these crops enter the next stage of growth.

If players want honey from bee nests, they can simply place a campfire underneath one and then use a glass bottle or shears to take honey or honeycomb.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far