How to destroy a bee nest in Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft has many different animals to farm, and one of the least expected yet useful ones is the bee. Many different trees in the forest and plain biomes can spawn with bee nests that will slowly fill up with honey that the player can then harvest.

While natural beehives will suffice during the early game, where the player does not need mass amounts of honey or beeswax, farms will need to be constructed for the late game. This means that knowing how to move bee nests is a vital skill.

Of course, the block might be an annoyance to remove for players who don’t care for honey, wax, or bees. In this case, knowing how to do so safely is also quite important.

How to move or safely destroy a bee nest in Minecraft (2022)

How to safely remove a bee nest

A campfire placed underneath a bee nest (Image via Minecraft)

Normally, when a player breaks a bee nest, any bees inside or nearby will become hostile to the player, stinging and poisoning them. However, much like in real-life, bees can be made docile using fire and smoke.

This can be done by placing a fire source, or campfire, underneath the bee nest. While the smoke is affecting the bees, players will be able to remove the hive safely.

It is worth noting that campfires damage any mobs that walk on top of them, and this includes bees. So if a player is attempting to break a nest to cause the bees to adopt a new nest, the campfire might harm the bees. Additionally, fire sources might spread to the tree the nest is generated on, making this a risky option.

These fires do not have to be directly underneath the nest. They can be up to five blocks underneath the nest, so long as there is an unblocked line between the fire and the nest. However, certain blocks will not block smoke, such as carpets, fences, and trapdoors.

While a bee nest can be destroyed with any tool, the correct one, which is the axe, will result in faster mining times.

How to move a bee nest

An example of bee nests used in a small honey farm (Image via Minecraft)

For players who wish to create a honey or beeswax farm, having multiple nests in a single area is quite convenient and important. While players can make beehives that function identically to bee nests, they do not have the same natural appearance, making bee nests invaluable for those who prefer this natural texture.

The only way to safely move a beehive is by breaking it with any tool that is enchanted with silk touch. This will drop the bee nest. Any bees that are inside of the nest when it drops will remain in the nest, allowing players to move the bees to wherever they plan on building their honey and beeswax farm.

