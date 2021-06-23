List of all the uses for honey in Minecraft

Honey was added to Minecraft in version 1.15 with the Buzzy Bees update, released on 10th December 2019. This update added all sorts of bee-related items such as Honey bottles, Beehives, and Honeycombs.

Honey, a useful resource in Minecraft, can be collected using an empty bottle on a bee nest or beehive with a honey level of five. Players can tell the difference between an empty beehive and a beehive with honey in it by inspecting to see if the hive is overflowing.

Collecting the honey directly into bottles makes the bees angry. To collect without provoking the bees, players can use a dispenser with empty bottles in it. Bees also calm down when they are close to smoke so players can place a campfire under the hive and collect honey without any issues.

Honey is a useful item with myriad uses in Minecraft

1) Sugar

Crafting recipe of sugar from the honey bottle (Image via Minecraft)

Apart from sugarcane, honey bottles can also be used to craft sugar in Minecraft. Automatic honey bottle farms are easy to set up. Once the player has established one, they can get sugar efficiently.

Sugar in Minecraft can be used to craft items like fermented spider eyes and cake and is also required for brewing Mundane potion and potion of swiftness.

2) Getting rid of the poison effect

Brewing potion of poison (Image via Lifewire)

The poison effect in Minecraft is caused due to items like potion of poison, the arrow of poison, and from eating items such as poisonous potato, Spider Eye, and pufferfish.

Under the poison effect, the player keeps taking health damage, but they won't die, and the player's health will drop down to half heart. Players can cure the poison effect by consuming a honey bottle.

3) Food source

Almost empty honey bottle (Image via Mojang)

Honey bottles are an excellent food source as consuming a single honey bottle will restore six hunger points or three hunger and 1.2 hunger saturation.

4) Honey blocks

Honey blocks (Image via Mojang)

Honey bottles can be used to craft honey blocks, which is a unique block that does not stick to slime blocks. These blocks reduce the player's speed when sprinting across it and reduce fall damage by 80%. It also reduces the jump height of players. Honey blocks are primarily used in Redstone contraptions with slime blocks to build things like huge piston doors.

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YT channel! Hurray :) Your feedback is welcome!

Edited by Srijan Sen