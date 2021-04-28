Minecraft shares many similarities with our real-life world. There are mountains, caves, oceans, deserts, and more. Players can also craft some common, everyday items like books, paper, and sugar.

Players can craft sugar using sugarcane in Minecraft by placing sugarcane in a crafting grid to make one sugar. Sugarcane is a common vegetation usually found near river biomes. Check out some of the best uses of sugar in Minecraft.

Many veteran players may already know about them, but beginners probably have no idea about the uses of sugar.

Top 5 uses for sugar in Minecraft

#5 - Horse food

Some players may not know that they can feed sugar to horses in Minecraft. Feeding sugar to the horse recovers half a heart and increases its growth speed by 30 seconds. It also increases the chances of taming by a slight 3%.

#4 - Potion of Swiftness

Sugar is the main ingredient for brewing potions of swiftness. This potion boosts the player's movement speed by 20/40%, depending on its level. Players can increase a potion's potency (level) by adding glowstone to it. Similarly, adding Redstone will increase its time duration.

#3 - Pumpkin Pie

Players can craft a pumpkin using one pumpkin, an egg, and sugar. It is an edible food source that players can also obtain via trading with apprentice-level farmers. Eating one pumpkin fine restores four hunger points.

#2 - Fermented Spider Eye

Most players use sugar to craft fermented spider eyes. Players can make a fermented spider eye using a brown mushroom, sugar, and spider eye. It is used for brewing potions of weakness in Minecraft.

The Potion of weakness is required for curing zombie villagers. Players can cure a zombie villager by throwing a splash potion of weakness and then feeding it a golden apple. By doing this, players can reduce the villagers' trade prices.

#1 - Cake

Players can make a cake using three buckets of milk, three wheat, two sugar, and one egg. This cake can be placed as a block and eaten by right-clicking on it. One cake has seven slices. Eating one piece will restore a single hunger point.

When a slice is eaten, the cake's size gets smaller. Using this mechanism, players can make tall, straight stairs in Minecraft. Even though it won't be eye-pleasing, players can still use the cake stairs to get to higher levels faster.