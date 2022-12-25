The world of Minecraft is populated with a wide variety of one-of-a-kind mobs. They might be anything from common animals like cows and sheep to more fantastical creatures like zombies and skeletons.

Axolotls are among the many aquatic mobs that players can discover in the sandbox title. They were essentially one of the introductions made via the first part of the Caves & Cliffs update, which took place in June 2021.

This particular mob is quite distinctive and comes in five colors: leucistic (pink), brown, gold, cyan, and blue. The first four are very common; however, finding a blue axolotl is difficult, which players can try obtaining by constantly breeding.

Further details on how to find and breed axolotls in Minecraft 1.19 are provided below.

Where to find axolotls in Minecraft 1.19

Lush caves is one of the biomes present in the game (Image via Mojang)

As part of the Caves & Cliffs update, a new biome called Lush Caves was added, and it is where gamers can find axolotls. This mob spawns underwater wherever a clay block is less than five blocks below its spawning location.

Accordingly, players who wish to fish axolotls in Minecraft 1.19 will have to find Lush Caves in their world and search for them in the water. They will also have to carry buckets with them to catch/carry the creatures.

Once an axolotl is found, right-clicking with a bucket may be used to collect them. Doing this will provide the players with a "Bucket of Axolotls" in their inventory. The same can then be used to create an axolotl farm and breed them.

How to breed axolotls in Minecraft

It is recommended to set up a specialized farm with water in order to breed the axolotls that have been captured. Once the farm has been built, players can empty the Bucket of Axolotls into the water to spawn them.

Following that, you may feed them tropical fish to induce the mating/love phase, and you'll have a new baby axolotl before you know it. Once the parents have bred, they cannot rebreed for five minutes in the Java Edition and one minute in the Bedrock Edition.

Breed the axolotl using a tropical fish (Image via Udisen / YouTube)

Gamers may continue the breeding process until they get the desired color. It is crucial to know that there is only a 1/1200 chance of acquiring a blue axolotl. Hence, getting the specific variant could end up taking ages.

How to get blue axolotl

Getting a blue axolotl could be a tedious process and could take a lot of time (Image via Mojang)

The conventional approach of breeding an axolotl to get a blue offspring is described above already. The second possibility is discovering it in its natural habitat, which is also an incredibly unusual occurrence. These are the only two main methods that players can follow to get the blue variant of the mob.

However, individuals that are ready to cheat can use the specific code – "/summon minecraft:axolotl ~ ~ ~ {Variant:4}" to spawn a blue axolotl. Although most of the community dislikes methods like these, some individuals who don't want to waste their time traditionally obtaining a blue axolotl can use it.

Readers can also check out the use of the mob in Minecraft by clicking on this link.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes