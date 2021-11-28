How to find lush caves in Minecraft 1.18 update

The much-awaited Minecraft 1.18 update is finally ready for its release. During the 1.17 development, Minecraft developers faced many technical issues with world generation features, which forced Mojang to announce the split of Caves and Cliffs update.

Minecraft @Minecraft Whether you’re looking to upgrade your tools, haggle with Piglins, or build a magnificent copper statue: it’s all about your miner’s smarts with the revamped ore generation in Caves & Cliffs: Part II! Whether you’re looking to upgrade your tools, haggle with Piglins, or build a magnificent copper statue: it’s all about your miner’s smarts with the revamped ore generation in Caves & Cliffs: Part II! https://t.co/I8FSI2eaK7

After months of waiting, the new beautiful mountains and caves are ready for the official launch. The Minecraft 1.18 update adds massive mountain biomes like stony peaks, jagged peaks, frozen peaks, etc. On the other hand, this update features only two caves - dripstone caves and lush caves.

Lush caves are the prettiest cave biomes in Minecraft. In these caves, players won't find dull gray stone blocks. Lush caves are filled with moss, glow berries, azalea, and other green blocks.

Locate lush caves in Minecraft 1.18 update

Lush caves generate under azalea trees (Image via Minecraft)

Lush caves are one of the two cave biomes coming in the Minecraft 1.18 update. Unlike dripstone caves, lush caves are a little easier to find. In a 1.18 world, follow these steps to discover lush caves:

Find an azalea tree. Azalea trees look like regular oak trees but have unique leaves called flowering azalea leaves. Dig under the azalea tree. Players will find rooted dirt blocks under azalea trees. Keep mining in the direction of rooted dirt blocks. Players will soon enter a lush cave.

Azalea trees will generate only on the ground in new 1.18 chunks. There are other ways of finding lush caves as well. The Minecraft 1.18 update features cheese caves, a type of noise cave that can be generated with massive openings.

Players can explore the Overworld to discover openings on the ground leading straight to lush caves. These caves are filled with glow berries and thus illuminate the entire place. Players can fly around with elytra to notice lush cave openings easily at night.

How to find lush caves in old worlds shifted to 1.18?

Players won't have to travel hundreds of blocks away to find new cave biomes in the Minecraft 1.18 update. The bedrock layer in old worlds is turned into deepslate blocks. Beneath this layer, players will discover new cave generation and cave biomes.

Minecraft 1.18 update will release and be available for download on November 30, 2021. After the update is officially out, players can safely move their old worlds to the latest 1.18 version.

