How to tame Pigs in Minecraft

Pigs are some of the most common farm animal mobs in Minecraft and can be found in several biomes like plains, forests, and any other biome with grass blocks and good light levels. Even new players can quickly find these mobs in the wild. Being passive in nature, they can be easily found and killed by players.

Although there are several mobs in the game that can be tamed by a player, pigs cannot be technically 'tamed.' However, there are ways to keep them as pets. Players usually breed pigs to later kill and obtain porkchops to eat, but they can keep a pig as a pet using an interesting method.

Ways to tame Pigs in Minecraft and keep them as pets

1) Find pigs and lure them

These mobs can be lured with carrots or potatoes (Image via Minecraft)

First, players need to find a few pigs in their world to 'tame.' As these mobs are quite common, they can be found in most biomes. Once players find them, they can be attracted with the help of carrots or potatoes. However, these two vegetable items can only be found in a village as there is no way to find them naturally in the wild.

They can enter 'love mode' with these food items (Image via Mojang)

Carrots and potatoes are essentially food items that enable them to enter 'love mode' and breed a baby pig. Players can simply lure them using these items and bring these wild mobs closer to their base.

2) Use a saddle on them and name them

A saddle can be placed on a pig (Image via Minecraft)

Once players get the mob in their base, they can feed it and breed more using carrots and potatoes. However, breeding them does not affect their mental state in any way and they do not become pets. Interestingly, there are some artificial ways to 'tame' them.

Many new players don't know this, but rare saddles can be put on these mobs to ride them. When players ride them, they won't be able to control them as they do not have reins like they do with horses. Instead, players will have to craft a 'Carrot on a Stick' with a carrot and a fishing rod to keep luring them forward to control their movements while being ridden.

They can be named and ridden with carrot on a stick (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have a saddle on the pig, they can additionally name them with a name tag to further personalize the mob. This way, players can 'tame' these mobs and keep them as pets.

Even after being tamed, that particular pig can help Minecraft players breed more pigs, which can later be killed and used as a good source of food. The name tag and saddle texture will help players identify their pet amongst other pigs kept near their base.

Edited by Atul S