How to tame a wolf in Minecraft (2023)

At its core, Minecraft is a survival sandbox game that can be enjoyed in both single-player and multiplayer modes. An amazing feature of the game is that it has a lot of mobs that spawn on their own. Players can interact with animals and other entities in various ways and can also tame some.

Depending on the animal the player chooses to tame, there can be a lot of benefits. Wolves, in particular, are one of the first mobs that come to mind when players think about taming an animal. This is because tamed wolves act like pet dogs, and everyone loves dogs, whether in a game or in real life.

Finding and taming a wolf in Minecraft

Wolves are one of the easiest to tame out of all the tamable wild mobs in the game. Here are the steps that you need to follow to get a pet wolf in Minecraft:

Find a wolf

A naturally spawned wolf in the forest (Image via Mojang)

Before you attempt to tame a wolf, you need to find one. These cute domesticable animals can obviously only be found in the Overworld. However, not all Overworld biomes will have naturally spawned wolves roaming around.

The forests of Minecraft and a few other biomes, such as all variants of taigas and groves, will have wolves.

Feed it bones

Wolves need to be fed bones to be tamed (Image via Mojang)

The process of taming a wolf in Minecraft is as simple as it gets. You need to feed the wolf a few pieces of bone, and a red collar indicating that the wolf has been tamed will appear.

The most efficient way to acquire bones is by killing skeletons, and a single skeleton may drop up to two bones. The number of bones you may have to feed can vary, and each bone has a 1/3 chance of domesticating the mob. Once tamed, no more bones can be fed to the wolf.

Features of a tamed wolf

Many tamed wolves in the game (Image via Mojang)

You can make your pet wolves sit or stand by right-clicking on it. A standing wolf will follow you around. Once tamed, wolves become passive towards their owners. This means they will never attack their owners, even if the owner hits them.

A tamed wolf will fight hostile mobs or other creatures you attack. However, wolves can also sustain damage, and their health levels can be determined by looking at their tails. A wolf's tail will get lowered as its health gets reduced. If you find out that your pet wolf's health is low, you can feed it various meats other than fish to restore its health.

There's no limit to how many wolves you can tame in Minecraft. However, multiple wolves attacking a mob can accidentally attack each other, leading to a fight.

By default, the color of the tamed wolf's collar will be red, but it can be dyed to any color you want. You simply need to press the use button while aiming at your pet wolf with the dye equipped.

