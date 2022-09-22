Top 5 mobs to tame in Minecraft for beginners

There are over 70 mobs currently in Minecraft, some of which are hostile, while the others are passive or neutral. Several of these entities can be kept as pets in different ways, whether it's in an enclosure or on a lead.

There are a few mobs that can be tamed and will either obey or be friendly towards the player subsequently. This is an excellent part of Minecraft. So here are a few mobs that beginners should try taming as soon as possible.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author

Minecraft mobs that you need to tame as soon as possible

5) Parrots

Parrots are a very simple mob to tame. They love seeds, which are one of the easiest items to obtain. These creatures are not terribly useful, but it is cool to have a parrot sitting on your shoulder in Minecraft.

These mobs only spawn in the jungle, which can be a difficult biome to find; however, they come in a wide variety of colors so gamers can tame any and all kinds of parrots they see. They are currently the only bird in the game and the only flying mob that can be tamed.

4) Horses

Horses are tamed and ridden with saddles (Image via Mojang)

Horses are easily the most useful mob to tame. No other entity directly benefits players as these creatures do. They can be ridden at great speeds and hardly ever have to jump to ascend a mountain or hill. They're one of the best ways to travel in Minecraft, so taming them is one thing all crafters need to do.

They're pretty easy to tame, though they do require one fairly elusive item: a saddle. This item can be fished up or found in plenty of loot chests; they can't be crafted. Once gamers have a saddle, they need to sit on a horse until it loves them. Subsequently, they must equip the saddle to ride it around and take it wherever they need to go.

3) Donkeys

Donkeys are tamed the same way as horses. Players simply sit on them and wait until they enter love mode, indicated by hearts in the air. After that, they can put a saddle on them and ride the creatures.

However, there is one key difference between donkeys and horses. The former can be used for transporting items. They can be equipped with two single chests, which can be filled with items, and they will carry them around with ease. They are also one of the fastest means of transportation in Minecraft.

2) Cats

Cats are one of the most fun mobs to have. They don't provide any benefit other than potentially scaring off creepers. That said, most Minecraft players don't like to have a world without at least one pet cat.

What makes these small entities so great is that they are ridiculously easy to find. Any village more than likely has several cats running around, with more spawning all the time. They're also pretty easy to tame as they eat raw fish, which is very accessible. Cats do run away, which can make it difficult to corner and feed them, but otherwise, they're excellent taming options.

1) Wolves

Wolves are the best creatures in the game to tame. They make everything about Minecraft better, whether it's exploring or fighting hostile mobs. Wolves spawn pretty commonly, and they eat bones, a fairly easy item to come by. These entities were added to the game and made to be tamed in the Beta 1.4 version and since then have become fan favorites.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far