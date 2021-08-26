How to summon tamed pets in Minecraft

Minecraft pets, while they ultimately don't do a whole lot (cats can bring items to players and wolves will attack mobs), do provide some benefit for the players.

Everyone loves pets, and being able to have literally as many as anyone could want in Minecraft, has been a good addition to the game. They do provide a little tactical advantage, but they're mostly just for the player's enjoyment.

Even so, that enjoyment drives a lot of players to find and tame pets in Minecraft. Taming wolves is fairly simple, though finding them can be tricky. Feeding them bones doesn't require much effort, but sometimes they take a lot of bones.

Cats are much more difficult. They tend to run away from players, so feeding them fish (and almost always a lot more than one fish) can be difficult. Summoning them removes that issue, but simply summoning a wolf or cat won't suffice. They'll need to be summoned as tamed.

Here's how to do that.

Summoning tamed pets in Minecraft

In order to summon anything in Minecraft, the command needs to be activated. This can be done in world settings, either before or after the world is created. This disables achievements, but will allow commands to be used from then on.

The normal syntax for summoning mobs is "/summon bat" or "/summon brown_mooshroom". However, when summoning a tamed pet, there is something else that needs to be added. This is only a Java feature, though, unfortunately for Bedrock users.

Cats can be a challenge to tame in Minecraft, making them a top candidate for summoning (Image via Minecraft)

The syntax to summon a tamed wolf is "/summon wolf [pos] {Owner: <PlayerName>}" and for a tamed cat is "/summon cat [pos] {Owner:<PlayerName>}".

The position tags will be filled in with coordinates to ensure that the mob spawns in the correct location. It will appear, wearing a collar and ready to assist the player in their endeavors.

For more Minecraft content, subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Want to stay updated with latest Minecraft content? Like our FB page for more news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi