Strider vs. horse in Minecraft: How different are the two mobs?

There are quite a few mobs in Minecraft and are grouped into three categories: passive, neutral, and hostile mobs. Along with a couple of bosses, there are over 70 mobs in the sandbox title. Many of these share similar traits and share a lot of features. For example, cats and ocelots aren't exactly the same but behave similarly. Others, like cows, pigs, and sheep, follow the same trend.

Striders and horses are good examples of mobs that appear to be the same on the surface. While similar in terms of function, there are a few factors that differentiate the mobs. Here's a detailed look at the differences between striders and horses in Minecraft.

Horses and striders in Minecraft: Similarities and differences detailed

Both horses and striders can be used as a means of transportation. In fact, this is arguably their primary function. Players can ride them to get to where they're going a lot faster and often times, a lot safer, too.

Both mobs can be bred by using their preferred items. For striders, it's warped, while horses need golden apples or golden carrots.

But that's pretty much where the similarities end. Horses spawn in the overworld, in the plains and savanna. They can also generate in villages inside stables.

Striders, on the other hand, cannot spawn in the overworld. They can only be found in the Nether, but can be spotted in all Minecraft Nether biomes. Two to four striders will spawn on lava blocks with at least two spaces of open air above them.

Striders live in the Nether (Image via Mojang)

Striders have ten hearts of health, while horses can have anywhere from 7.5 to 15. Horse health differs from horse to horse while strider health is consistent across the board.

Even in terms of how these two mobs are ridden, they differ. Horses have to be tamed first, then given a saddle. They can then be directed to wherever players want to go while they're on top of the horse.

A saddle can also be attached to a strider, which is the only way to mount them, and do not have to be tamed first. However, that doesn't make striders go where players want them to go.

Striders are fully autonomous, but will follow a warped fungus on a stick. Similar to how pigs can be ridden and directed, striders can be ridden with the aforementioned item. Without that item, players will be at the mercy of the strider and the path it follows.

In Minecraft Java Edition, the strider won't move without being directed if a player is on it. In Bedrock, however, the mob will run around as it pleases, which can result in it getting trapped.

This can be dangerous since striders walk on lava, which is another key difference between the two Minecraft mobs. Horses cannot walk on lava or even water. Striders, on the other hand, can walk on lava as well as land.

While Striders can exist in the overworld they will take damage from water and rain, making it a dangerous choice. Horses can be pushed into the Nether (not ridden), but will take damage from nearly everything inside, so it's not a wise choice to take one inside a portal either.

