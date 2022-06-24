Fact Check: Can you tame frogs in Minecraft 1.19 update?

Minecraft 1.19 is the latest version and has introduced quite a few new features. For players, this update has largely been a success. The 1.18 update ended up being a bit underwhelming, but 1.19 has avoided that fate so far. Several of the additions have even become fan favorites, despite being so fresh into the game.

One of those additions is frogs. Frogs don't drop anything except XP when killed and don't really help gamers in any way like other mobs can. Still, the little mobs have become quite popular.

They're one of those mobs that can sort of be a pet. Wolves and cats are the best examples of that because they can be tamed and commanded. Is the same true for frogs in the 1.19 update?

Fact Check: Is taming frogs a new feature in Minecraft 1.19?

Unfortunately, no, frogs cannot be tamed. The only mobs currently in the game that can be tamed are wolves, cats, ocelots (to an extent), parrots, horses and donkeys.

The method of taming those mobs differs. For wolves, cats, ocelots and parrots, they need to be fed something. Meanwhile, for horses and donkeys, they need to be sat on until they love the player.

Two orange frogs (Image via Mojang)

Neither of those tactics work for frogs. However, they can still be kept as pets in a roundabout way.

Many mobs, like foxes, axolotls and more, can be put on leads and taken wherever players go. Frogs are included in that list. They do move pretty slowly, but Minecraft gamers can leash them and drag them along.

The biggest challenge with this involves breaking the lead because the frogs get too far away or a block (perhaps a cactus) becomes a hindrance.

Once the frogs are in an ideal position, they can be attached to a fence post with the lead or put in a hole or other enclosure.

While feeding frogs their preferred food item doesn't tame them, it does have an effect.

To get a frog to enter love mode, they need to eat one slime ball. These items can be obtained by killing slimes. Alternatively, panda sneezing can produce slime balls, but that is incredibly rare.

Occasionally, wandering traders will have the rare item for trade, but the chances of that are also pretty low. Once the two frogs have been fed, they will enter love mode and produce frogspawn.

Minecraft @Minecraft



redsto.ne/frog-quiz Leap into the link below and take our latest quiz to find out which frog you are! We hop you'll find it quite... ribbiting. Leap into the link below and take our latest quiz to find out which frog you are! We hop you'll find it quite... ribbiting.🐸 redsto.ne/frog-quiz https://t.co/PFxgYnySYE

The frogs will lay the frogspawn on an open block with at least one block of space above it. Over time, which is often fairly random, this frogspawn block will hatch tadpoles, which eventually grow into frogs.

Where the tadpole grows up (which type of biome) determines which frog it will be. There are currently three different types of frogs in Minecraft: white, orange and green frogs. All of them can grow from tadpoles.

The method was introduced in Minecraft update 1.19 and has already become one of the most expensive ways to breed any mob. Unfortunately, it does not tame them in the classic sense.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far