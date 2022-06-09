What are the best mobs to farm in Minecraft 1.19 update?

Minecraft 1.19 update has been officially released. After several betas, snapshots, and pre-releases, players were finally treated to the gift that is The Wild Update. The Deep Dark biome, Mangrove Swamps, mud, Ancient Cities, frogs, Allay, and so much more were finally added to the game with one of the biggest updates it has received in a while.

Three major mobs and one minor mob were added to the game with the update. Allay was added and can be found trapped at Pillager Outposts and in Woodland Mansions. The Warden spawns in the Deep Dark. Frogs can be found in swamps and can produce tadpoles when they are bred.

Frog in swamp (Image via Mojang)

With the update, there are now quite a few mobs in the game. However, some of them are better to farm than others. This article will cover the mobs that players should consider farming in the latest version of Minecraft.

Minecraft mobs to farm in version 1.19

One of the best mobs to farm in any version of the game is cows. Cows provide two very useful items: steak and leather. Leather can be used to make books (another extremely important item) and armor before players have iron or diamonds.

Steak is one of the best food sources in the game. They have 12.8 hunger saturation, and they restore eight hunger points, which ranks near the top of the list. Killing cows with Fire Aspect will also remove the need to cook the dropped food.

Cows are also very easy to farm in the game. They don't take a lot to kill and they are easy to breed. Wheat is a pretty common item that attracts and breeds them, so farming cows shouldn't be an issue.

Another great mob to farm in the 1.19 update is sheep. Automatic wool farms can be crafted, but farming them for XP, food, and loot is a great idea, too. Similar to cows, they are pretty easy to farm since they spawn often and are attracted to and bred with wheat, a very easy food item to get in the game.

cubfan135 @cubfan135 Fully Automatic Sheep Farm for Minecraft 1.14 based on short clip by @rockenroll4life earlier today. Might need to replace fences with blocks but still, easy Wool. Fully Automatic Sheep Farm for Minecraft 1.14 based on short clip by @rockenroll4life earlier today. Might need to replace fences with blocks but still, easy Wool. https://t.co/dvIlQ4yC1D

Mutton is another solid food item and wool is possibly just as valuable as leather in the game, depending on the status of the world. Wool can be used for beds (very important) and other items.

As usual, many hostile mobs are really good to farm. Enderman remains one of the best after the 1.19 update because Ender pearls are still extremely important in the game. Enderman are challenging to fight, but if Minecraft players can get an effective automatic farm set up, it can be really advantageous.

Creepers are another good mob to farm in the game. Setting up an automatic farm for them can be a little tricky, but it'll usually result in a lot of gunpowder very quickly.

Slimes are an even more important mob to farm following the 1.19 update. Minecraft players can breed frogs with one slime ball for each frog, so the only item that slimes drop has become that much more useful in the game.

They may be the most challenging mob to farm given how rarely they spawn, but they are absolutely one of the most important mobs to farm in Minecraft 1.19.

