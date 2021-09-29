Wool is a block in Minecraft which players can get from the game’s sheep mob. Sheep can be sheared for anywhere from one to three wool, or they can be killed for a single wool. Players are also able to craft a block of wool from four strings.

But what if a Minecraft player wants to get their hands on a lot of wool? One way to do this is by building an automatic wool farm. Automatic wool farms can get the player larger amounts of the block, and they also take the hassle out of gathering it. Want to build one, but not sure where to start? Here’s our guide on how to make an automatic wool farm in Minecraft.

Note: This tutorial is for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

How to make an automatic wool farm in Minecraft

Components

To build their automatic wool farm, Minecraft players will need:

Two chests

One hopper

One minecart with hopper

Three powered rails

Three redstone torches

Five rails

Four dispensers

Four observers

Four redstone dust

Eight torches

One slab

12 solid blocks

12 glass

49 grass blocks

Four shears

Four sheep

Instructions

Minecraft sheep can be dyed in a variety of colors. Image via Minecraft.

Dig a hole that's two blocks wide and one block deep. Place a double-chest inside. Put a hopper and a slab atop the chest. The chest should still be accessible. Create a 3x3 block platform around the hopper and slab. One side of the platform should be partially taken up by the hopper, slab, and chest. Crouch and place three rails on the side with the hopper. The rails should run atop them. Place a powered rail to the top of the right-most rail. Dig under the block the rail is on and place a redstone torch underneath it. Replace the block. Repeat this process on the two remaining sides of the 3x3 platform. The side with the hopper, slab, and chest should remain as is. Crouch and build a 3x3 grass platform atop the first. There should be one block of space between the two platforms. Place a minecart with a hopper on the rails, then push it so it moves. Place grass blocks around the perimeter of the platforms. This should conceal the rail system but should not connect to the ground. Place a row of five grass blocks across the center of the uppermost platform. Build three rows perpendicular to this, with a one-block space between them. These will form a new platform. Use grass. Place an observer. The arrow on top of it should face out from the platform. Place a solid building block behind the observer. Put redstone dust on top of this. Place a dispenser on top of the observer. It should face the inside of the platform. Repeat the process on the remaining three spaces. Open each dispenser and place shears inside them. Place one-block tall walls of glass around the four holes in the new platform. Find four sheep and lead them into each hole. Place torches.

Why farm wool?

Also Read

Minecraft sheep can spawn in several different colors. Image via Minecraft.

Minecraft players are able to dye wool in a wide range of colors. While its primary use in-game is as a decorative element, wool blocks do have other uses beyond this. Minecraft players can use the block to trade with the game’s villager mob, as novice-level shepherd villagers will buy wool from the player. Wool can also be used in crafting, and it is a crucial component for crafting items such as beds, banners, and carpets.

Latest Minecraft updates now on your Facebook timeline. Check out here!

Edited by Danyal Arabi