What do sheep eat in Minecraft to breed?

The list of animals that can spawn naturally in every Minecraft world is enormous and many of them can be bred as well. For those players who are unaware, breeding is a fantastic feature that allows players to multiply mobs in the game. This is highly useful for mob farms.

Sheep are one of the most common animals that drop mutton and wool when killed. Sheep with all kinds of different colors can be found, but the probability of players finding anything other than white sheep is very low.

Understanding sheep in Minecraft

What do players need to feed sheep to breed them?

Sheep are attracted to players holding wheat in their hand (Image via Minecraft)

Breeding sheep in the game is highly beneficial. Once the players have a lot of sheep, they can set up multiple dye farms that yield wool of different colors. Killing additional sheep is useful as they drop mutton. Mutton is one of the best food sources in the game when cooked.

To breed sheep in Minecraft, players need to feed it wheat. After eating the wheat, two sheep will enter "love mode" and start mating. A baby sheep will then be spawned, and the player can boost its growth speed by feeding it wheat.

Baby sheep can also accelerate their growing speed by eating grass. Sheep that have mated cannot mate again for the next five minutes.

Cool sheep facts

Rarest sheep

A pink sheep in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Pink-colored sheep are the rarest sheep in the game. The chances of players finding a naturally spawned adult pink sheep are 0.1558%. Baby variants of pink sheep are even harder to come across as the probability of them spawning is only a measly 0.0082%.

Rainbow sheep

A sheep named "jeb_" (Image via Minecraft)

This is a famous Easter egg in Minecraft. When a player names a sheep "jeb_", it becomes a color-changing sheep that will constantly cycle through all the different possible colors. This does not affect its behavior. If the player uses shears on the sheep, the wool dropped by it will be the same as the original color of the sheep.

