Top 5 Minecraft Easter eggs new players should know about

Since its release, the developers of Minecraft have added a ton of different Easter eggs to the game. The purpose of Easter eggs is to amuse the players when they learn about them while exploring the world of Minecraft.

Some are quite easy to discover, while some of the Easter eggs are very hard to find. Even many veteran Minecrafters have not seen a lot of them in the game.

Minecraft Easter eggs that players should know about

5) Upside-down mobs

When a mob (excluding the Ender Dragon, squid, and glow squid) is named "Dinnerbone" or "Grumm" using any method, the game starts to render their models upside-down. However, the mob's behavior is not affected by doing this.

4) Rainbow sheep

This is an Easter egg related to mob naming as well. When a player names a sheep "jeb_" using any method, it becomes a color-changing sheep. The sheep will cycle through all the different colors it can be dyed. However, if the player uses shears on it after naming it "jeb_", it will drop wool of its original color.

3) Halloween mobs

Between October 20 and November 3, the light level requirement for bats to spawn is changed from three or less to six or less. This results in a greater number of bats spawning inside caves.

On October 31, some hostile mobs like zombies, skeletons, and wither skeletons can spawn with a carved pumpkin or jack o'lanterns equipped as a helmet. On that day, only one splash text saying "OOoooOOOoooo! Spooky!" is shown.

2) Languages

Minecraft is famous among gamers from all around the globe. Therefore, it has a lot of different languages available so that everyone can comfortably play the game. Along with common languages, the developers have also added five languages as a joke. They are Pirate Speak, LOLCAT, Shakespearean English, Anglish (puristic English), and ɥsᴉlƃuƎ (upside-down English).

1) COVID-19 splash texts

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Minecraft developers added new splash texts that spread positivity and awareness of the ongoing pandemic. Some of the splash text displayed was "Wash your hands!" "Support elderly relatives and friends!" and "Save the world - stay inside!"

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of its writer.

