How to find frogs in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update finally arrived yesterday to a lot of fanfare. After months of waiting and testing out betas, snapshots, and pre-releases, gamers were finally able to try out The Wild Update in vanilla Minecraft. The big update was highly anticipated, so yesterday was undoubtedly an exciting day for many.

After being announced before 1.17, the Warden made its debut. Allay arrived after dominating the competition in the Mob Vote last year. Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp biomes were finally added. There was a lot of new content provided by Mojang.

One small and perhaps overlooked aspect of the update was the addition of Minecraft frogs. Like goats before them, they didn't provide much for the game, but that didn't stop players.

They can be put on leashes and bred, making a decent pet. The following dives into how to get them in Minecraft 1.19 version.

Where frogs spawn and what to do with them in Minecraft 1.19 update

There are two ways frogs spawn in Minecraft. They can spawn as frogs already fully grown, but they can also come from eggs that frogs lay. They'll hatch as tadpoles that will eventually grow into frogs.

There are currently only two biomes in which frogs can naturally spawn. Frogs will naturally occur in the swamp and the new Mangrove Swamp subbiome. The best way to find frogs is to visit those biomes.

One of the most interesting features of frogs is that they can be of different colors, depending upon where the tadpole they once grew up in. That depends entirely on the player because tadpoles do not spawn on their own.

They have to come from a frogspawn, an egg laid by two breeding frogs. A frog is bred with a slimeball.

Once two frogs have been given a slimeball, they enter love mode. Where this frogspawn is laid will determine the color of the frog.

There are three variants of frogs. Temperates, which are orange, are tadpoles that grew up in some of the following biomes:

River

Beach

Taiga

Birch Forest

Old Growth Birch Forest

Dark Forest

Forest

Flower Forest

Mushroom Fields

Meadow

Plains

Sunflower Plains

Swamp

The second color option is green, which is from cold biomes. This includes:

Frozen River

Snowy Beach

Grove

Frozen Peaks

Jagged Peaks

Snowy Plains

Ice Spikes

Snowy Slopes

Snowy Taiga

Frozen Ocean

The End

The third and final option is warm, which will be a white frog. They are from the following:

Jungle

Badlands

Desert

Savanna

Savanna Plateau

Windswept Savanna

Warm Ocean

Mangrove Swamp

Basalt Deltas

Crimson Forest

Nether Wastes

Soul Sand Valley

Warped Forest

There's no way to tame the frogs or the tadpoles that they produce. Unlike foxes, the baby that spawns will not immediately be friendly towards Minecraft players.

However, they can be put on leads and could be put into some containers. They can jump high, so it would need to be a tall enclosure, but they can be kept as pets.

