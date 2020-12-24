A wolf in Minecraft can be tamed by players, which will turn them into a loyal companion and pet.

Dogs are man's best friend is a phrase that is commonly used to describe the relationship between humans and dogs over the years. Domesticated dogs have been loyal pets and companions for thousands of years, and Minecraft players can actually tame a biological ancestor to dogs to call their own in Minecraft.

A wolf can be tamed by feeding it bones, which will turn it into a pet for Minecraft players. These creatures will be loyal, listen to commands, defend their owners, and act as an overall pleasant companion. Luckily, taming a wolf in Minecraft is not that difficult of a process.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft players can tame a wolf, to have one as a pet.

How to tame a wolf in Minecraft

To tame a wolf, Minecraft players will need to find one first. Wolves can be found naturally spawned in forests, taigas, giant tree taigas, and snowy taiga biomes. Wolves can be in pretty much every variation of these biomes, except for flower forest biomes.

For Minecraft players who are experiencing some difficulty with finding a specific biome, this detailed guide breaks down how to find any specific biome step-by-step.

Advertisement

Wolves typically spawn in packs of four, where there is a 10% chance that they will actually be spawned in as puppies.

When a Minecraft player encounters a naturally-spawned wolf, they will be untamed and cautious of players. They are neutral mobs but will attack a player if they are provoked with violence. It is best to not make a wolf angry.

Once players have located a wolf out in the wild, they can begin the process of taming one. To tame a wolf, Minecraft players will need to feed their bones.

Bones are an item commonly dropped from skeletons, with skeletons, skeleton horses, and strays. Any Minecraft player with an automatic hostile mob farm probably already has a lot of bones. Taming wolves would be a great use for some of the bones likely sitting in the chests of players.

The number of bones required to successfully tame a wolf is completely random, but each bone that is fed to a wolf has one-third of a chance to tame it.

Successfully taming a wolf in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Advertisement

Players will receive visual cues if they have successfully tamed a wolf, as red hearts will appear over the wolf's head. The wolf will also instantly receive a red collar and sit down, looking up expectantly at the Minecraft player.

Congratulations! Minecraft players now know how to tame a wolf, who will serve as a loyal companion during their in-game travels.

RELATED: How to breed horses in Minecraft