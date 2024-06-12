5 amazing new things possible in Minecraft 1.21 update

Minecraft is about to get one of its most anticipated updates in years. The Tricky Trials update is about to change two key aspects of the game; the combat and the exploration. However, many other significant changes are coming to the game that might get overlooked. So in this article, we will be listing down five amazing new things that the new update will allow players to do in the game. Let’s get started.

Minecraft 1.21 update

The trial chambers will have the vault (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft 1.21 update, officially called the Tricky Trials update, is all set to be released on June 13, 2024. The update will be out for all devices across all platforms including PC, console, Android, and iOS devices. There are many new things added to the game including a new weapon, a new hostile mob called the Breeze, and even a new skeleton variant called the bogged.

1) Infested Allay XP farms

The allays are great for farming XP with the Potion of Infestation (Image via Mojang Studios)

XP farms are nothing new in the game. They allow players to increase their XP with minimal effort. That said, an XP farm with the allay mob is rare to find. The trick is to use the potion of infestation on the allays which would make them spawn silverfish. Since allays heal fast, the potion does not despawn them.

This means that there could be a limitless amount of silverfish spawning around the mob farm. Players can slay them all and get as much XP as they want.

2) Wind charge jump

The wind charge adds a new gameplay mechanic (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the most exciting things coming to Minecraft is the wind charge which introduces a new gameplay mechanic. The wind charge when used properly can propel the players above the ground. This allows them to jump higher and even prevent any fall damage if they time the wind charge right. This also means that players can launch themselves in the air and use the elytra to fly away.

3) Trial chambers copper

The Trial Chambers are full of copper blocks (Image via Mojang Studios)

If for any reason players wanted to get copper blocks, now they can find the trial chamber and mine copper blocks to their heart's content. The trial chamber is a new palatial structure that houses a ton of different hostile mobs, including the Breeze.

The trial chambers are abundant with copper blocks. So players can take a pickaxe when they find these structures. Also, another pro tip would be carrying an axe and using it on the copper light bulbs to scrape the rust away and make the trial chambers look brighter.

4) Heavy core block builds

The heavy core block is used to make the mace (Image via Mojang Studios)

Another new item coming to Minecraft with the Minecraft 1.21 update is a weapon called the mace. The mace can be built with two items; the breeze rod and the heavy core block. The breeze rod is dropped by the Breeze while the heavy core block can be found by opening the vault with a trial key.

Here’s the interesting thing, though; the heavy core block, just like mob heads, can be kept on some surfaces. This means players can use any item that resembles a rod and place the heavy core block on top of it, making it look like a mace. However, it would be better that they get familiar with the mace’s attack pattern and use it first.

5) Crouching to launch higher with wind charge

A Minecraft player and Reddit user by the name Lim3_Lem0n posted a GIF on the PhoenixSC subreddit showing how the wind charge propels players higher when they are crouching compared to when they are standing. The reason for this has not been known and it could be fixed later in the game. As long as it is there, it would be great to try it.