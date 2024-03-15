How to get and use heavy core block in Minecraft

The heavy core block in Minecraft is making rounds among players, but many are wondering what the use of this new mysterious block is. Mojang Studios recently posted via their X handle, teasing the arrival of a new item in the game. This article will cover what the heavy core block is, where you can find it, and, most importantly, what it can be used for in the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest block added to Minecraft.

How to get the heavy core block in Minecraft

The heavy core block can be obtained by opening vaults (Image via Mojang Studios)

The heavy core block is a new block that allows players to make the mace. Getting it is both easy and difficult at the same time. You do not have to painfully mine countless blocks to find the heavy block and combine different items to make the mace.

The new block can be obtained by opening the vault using the trial key. The vault and the trial key can be found in the rightly named trial chambers. These palatial structures have the new hostile mob, breeze.

Finding the location of the heavy core block in Minecraft is easy. Now, let's come to the difficult part. You can open one vault only once to get one rare item. However, there is no say which vault will give you the heavy core. Minecraft gameplay developer Kingbdogz mentioned on X that there's a 2.2% chance of getting a heavy core block from the vault. Thus, you must be prepared to find a lot of trial chambers and vaults if you want to make the mace.

The spawn rate of the heavy core block is not final yet, as the block is still in beta. Perhaps Mojang Studios will tweak the spawn rate, making it easier for players to get this item with the Minecraft 1.21 update. However, as the mace is one of the strongest weapons in the game, it seems that the heavy core block will remain a rare commodity.

How to use the heavy core block in Minecraft

Heavy core block is needed to make the mace (Image via Mojang Studios)

The heavy core block in Minecraft is, as the name suggests, a heavy block that can be used to create the newly added weapon in the game: mace. The mace uses the heavy core block as the head and the breeze rod as the shaft. Since the heavy core is very heady, only the breeze rod can make carrying the mace possible. The breeze rod can be obtained by defeating the breeze.

The mace can be used normally, but if you want to use it to its full potential, you can charge the attack by jumping from a higher place and then attacking the mob or the players with the mace. This added height causes much damage, so remember to time the attack correctly to prevent any fall damage.