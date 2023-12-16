Which mobs spawn in Minecraft trial chambers?

Recently, Minecraft's Overworld welcomed the ancient city, a new underground structure. Now, there's another addition in the works to spice up players' mining adventures: the trial chambers, set to debut in the upcoming major Minecraft update, version 1.21.

The trial chamber brings forth a variety of intriguing new blocks, promising a unique exploration experience. Currently, players can test it out in both the latest Bedrock and Java Editions as an experimental feature. This article delves into the trial chamber's mob spawning mechanics and offers more details about this exciting new addition.

List of Minecraft mobs that spawn in the trial chambers

To enhance diversity and add a challenge to exploration in the largest Minecraft dimension, trial chambers are planned to be introduced with the 1.21 update. This new underground area features a variety of new blocks, including a novel type of spawner.

A breeze trial spawner block (Image via Mojang)

In the trial chamber, the process of mobs spawning differs from the usual. Rather than mobs appearing independently, the structure is equipped with various trial spawner blocks that produce hostile creatures.

Here's a list of all the mobs you may come across while exploring the trial chamber:

Breeze

Zombie

Husk

Slime

Silverfish

Baby zombie

Spider

Cave spider

Stray

Skeleton

Skeleton with Arrow of Poison (Java Edition exclusive)

Various mobs in the trial chamber (Image via Mojang)

Trial spawners are surrounded by blocks that resemble the mob they'll summon. However, unlike regular spawner blocks, as of Minecraft version 1.20.4, most trial spawners don't feature a spinning miniature mob inside. It's important to mention that potential changes may occur as the 1.21 features are still in the development phase.

To determine the potential spawn, you need to analyze the blocks surrounding the spawner. For instance, a stray spawner block has ice blocks next to it, a zombie spawner is surrounded by mossy cobblestone, and a slime spawner is encompassed by moss blocks.

Trial chamber's exclusive mob

A breeze standing on its trial spawner block (Image via Mojang)

Breeze is a completely new mob that only appears when its trial spawner block is activated. It's a hostile mob, and interestingly, it seems like the opposite of the blaze mob, following a similar naming convention. While the blaze is a fiery mob, the breeze is associated with wind, showcasing many similar design features.

Despite drawing inspiration from the blaze, the breeze doesn't pack the same punch. Its attacks are not as powerful. The breeze unleashes a wind charge attack, causing only half a heart of damage. However, it has a significant knockback effect, pushing the player back quite a distance.

Managing this knockback and its long-range attack can pose a slight challenge, but with precise timing using a shield and arrows, you can quickly deplete its fifteen hearts of health.